Marielle Franco receives tribute from Roger Waters at a show – 08/04/2022 – Illustrated

Former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters has been showing the name of councilor Marielle Franco, who was shot to death in 2018 alongside her driver Anderson Gomes, throughout his new tour, “This is Not a Drill”, in the United States as one of the central figures in the defense of human rights.

On the screen that makes up the show’s scenario, Waters displays the name of the Rio councilor and attributes to her the “crime” of being a critic of police officers, and that her “punishment” was death. On social media, the image went viral on progressive profiles, and led to demonstrations by the PSOL, Marielle’s former party.

This is not the first time that the British musician has paid tribute to the councilor. During a performance in Rio de Janeiro in October 2018, seven months after the murder, Waters welcomed Marielle’s family on stage and sang wearing a shirt that read: “Fight like Marielle Franco”.

Earlier, at a concert in São Paulo, the former Pink Floyd was booed when criticizing the then presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro, linking his name to that of politicians he considered fascists. At the time, the then candidate filed a request with the TSE for the candidacy of his opponent Fernando Haddad to be revoked.