Mega-Sena 2507, Lotofcil 2590 and other lotteries: check the numbers (4/8) – Nacional

Mega-Sena one of the lotteries drawn this Thursday (4/8) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa drew lots this Thursday (4/8) the Mega-Sena 2507, Lotofcil 2590, Quina 5915, Timemania 1817, Dupla Sena 2400 and Lucky Day 638 contests.

The event at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo, was broadcast from 7:45 pm (see video below). O State of Mines updated all results.

Thursday’s Lotteries (4/8)

Mega-Sena 2507 – BRL 5.5 million

Check the tens: 04 – 06 – 12 – 34 – 35 – 53

prize

6 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 5,543,989.92

5 hits: 47 winning bets, R$ 38,165.32

4 hits: 3,385 winning bets, BRL 757.02

Next draw: 6/8

Lotofcil 2590 – BRL 5 million

Check the tens: 01 – 03 – 04 – 05 – 07 – 09 – 10 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 24 – 25

prize

15 hits: 12 winning bets, R$ 352,149.65 14 hits: 1235 winning bets, BRL 407.89 13 hits: 30753 winning bets, BRL 25.00 12 hits: 283142 winning bets, BRL 10.00 11 hits: 1286124 winning bets, BRL 5.00 Three winning bets are from Minas Gerais: Araguari, Betim and Montes Claros.

Next draw: 5/8

Quina 5915 – BRL 8.7 million

Check the tens: 07 – 17 – 20 – 21 – 58

prize

5 hits: there were no winners

4 hits: 137 winning bets, R$ 3,907.14

3 hits: 9,554 winning bets, R$ 53.35

2 hits: 195,200 winning bets, BRL 2.61

Next draw: 5/8

Timemania 1817 – BRL 2 million

Check the tens: 15 – 25 – 27 – 30 – 44 – 53 – 74

Heart team: Vitória/BA

prize

7 hits: there were no winners

6 hits: 2 winning bets, R$ 43,513.31

5 hits: 96 winning bets, R$ 1,295.03

4 hits: 1,867 winning bets, BRL 9.00

3 hits: 19,009 winning bets, BRL 3.00

Next draw: 6/8

Dupla Sena 2400 – BRL 1.8 million

The player dials from 6 to 15 numbers from 01 to 50 and participates in two draws.

1st draw: 02 – 08 – 21 – 26 – 31 – 45

2nd draw: 02 – 06 – 17 – 20 – 24 – 40

Prize – 1st Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 12 winning bets R$ 4,122.54

4 hits: 468 winning bets R$ 120.80

3 hits: 9,596 winning bets R$ 2.94

Prize – 2nd Draw

6 hits: there were no winners

5 hits: 7 winning bets R$ 6,360.48

4 hits: 536 winning bets R$ 105.48

3 hits: 9,994 winning bets R$ 2.82

Next draw: 6/8

Lucky Day 638 – BRL 300 thousand

The player has to enter seven numbers from 01 to 31 to pocket the fortune. The modality allows the filling of up to 15 tens.

Check the tens: 02 – 03 – 14 – 15 – 19 – 21 – 26

Lucky month: December

prize

7 hits: 1 winning bet, R$ 364,499.36

6 hits: 36 winning bets, BRL 2,197.14

5 hits: 1,216 winning bets, BRL 20.00

4 hits: 15,652 winning bets, BRL 4.00

Next draw: 6/8