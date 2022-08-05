Mega-Sena: gambler hits 6 numbers and wins BRL 5.5 million

The numbers drawn at Mega-Sena 2507 were: 04 – 06 – 12 – 34 – 35 – 53. (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA press) A gambler from Mossoró (RN) alone hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena, contest 2507, drawn on Thursday night (8/4). According to Caixa, the winner will receive R$ 5,543,989.92.

The numbers drawn were: 04 – 06 – 12 – 34 – 35 – 53.

Also according to Caixa, 47 bets made the corner, with a prize of R$ 38,165.32. The court pays R$ 757.02 to 3,385 players.

The contests Lotofácil 2590, Quina 5915, Timemania 1817, Dupla Sena 2400 and Dia de Sorte 638 were also counted this Thursday.

At Lotofácil, three of the 12 winning bets (each one takes R$352,149.65) are from Minas Gerais: Araguari, Betim and Montes Claros.

Mega Seine 2508

In contest 2508, next Saturday (6/8), Mega-Sena will draw R$ 3 million. The single bet, with six numbers, costs R$ 4.50.

To increase the chances of winning, the player has the option to write down up to 15 dozens from 01 to 60, making the ticket price above R$ 22 thousand.

6 numbers – BRL 4.50

7 numbers – BRL 31.50

8 numbers – BRL 126.00

9 numbers – BRL 378.00

10 numbers – BRL 945.00

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00

12 numbers – BRL 4,158.00

13 numbers – BRL 7,722.00

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50

15 numbers – BRL 22,522

Probability

6 numbers – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – 1 in 10,003

Prize Redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.