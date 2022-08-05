Ministers differ on the retroactivity of the new Misconduct Law

Retroactivity can benefit Arthur Lira and other politicians who are accused or convicted of impropriety

The STF ministers interrupted this Thursday (Aug. It’s 1 to 1. Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, voted against retroactivity. André Mendonça is in favor. The analysis comes back next Wednesday (10.Aug.2022).

Politicians such as the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), could benefit if the Court decides that the new law is retroactive: the rule has shorter statute of limitations, leading to the extinction of cases that were not defined within 4 years after being filed. the action.

In addition to the president of the Chamber, other politicians who can benefit are the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Anthony Garotinho (União Brasil) and the former mayor of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, Cesar Maia (PSDB), vice-president of Marcelo Freixo to the government of River.

The Court began to analyze the matter on the 4th (03.Aug.2022). Decides whether the new law, which does not admit punishments for culpable acts of improbity, can retroact to annul older convictions defined based on the previous rule—which allowed sanctions for culpable improper acts.

It also defines whether the call “intercurrent prescription” —when the deadline for the Judiciary to analyze a given case expires— it can be retroactive.

Administrative impropriety is not a crime. It is a civil offense, not a criminal one. It occurs when public agents, such as politicians, practice inappropriate conduct, causing damage to the public administration for their own benefit. It can be punished with the loss of civil service and political rights.

On the other hand, acts of wrongful improbity, provided for in the previous legislation, but not in the new law, would be those committed without the intention of causing harm or illicit favor: cases that cause harm due to incompetence or inaptitude of the public agent, for example.

Rapporteur’s vote

According to Moraes, it is not possible to punish public officials for culpable impropriety, as it would be the same as comparing acts of corruption to those of ineptitude and incompetence.

“The culpable modality could equate acts of corruption with acts of incompetence and inability. The corrupt manager is one thing. The inept manager is something else. Both must be held accountable, but each in a different way. And the Misconduct Law was born to fight the corrupt manager, not the incompetent or negligent manager”he said.

According to the minister, however, there is no passage in the new law that authorizes the “general amnesty” public people punished on the basis of the previous norm. He also said that the prediction that more beneficial laws are retroactive to the benefit of defendants is only valid in criminal law.

“THE [nova] The law did not bring a kind of general amnesty to those who in these 30 years were convicted of the guilty modality. In these 30 years, there was no declaration of unconstitutionality of the guilty modality and those who were punished did not receive a general amnesty”he said.

Public people prosecuted under the previous law, but whose cases are still open, can no longer be punished for wrongful misconduct, since the new law revoked this type of sanction, he said.

Finally, Moraes defined that the statute of limitations of the new law, shorter than the previous rule, do not retroact to benefit cases initiated based on the old rule. According to him, changing the deadlines would make it difficult for investigative and accusatory bodies, such as the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to work.

The minister proposed fixing the following thesis, in general recovery:

Proof of subjective responsibility is necessary for the classification of acts of administrative improbity, requiring in articles 9, 10 and 11 of the Administrative Improbity Law the presence of the subjective element of intent; The beneficial rule of Law 14,230/2021, revocation of the culpable modality of the act of administrative improbity, is non-retroactive by virtue of article 4, item 36, of the Federal Constitution, having no impact on the effectiveness of res judicata, nor on the process of execution of the sentence and its incidents; The principles of non-ultrativity and tempus regit actum apply to acts of culpable administrative impropriety practiced during the validity of the previous text of the law, but without final and unappealable conviction, due to the revocation expressed by Law 14,230, and the competent court must analyze any possible malpractice. -faith or eventual intent on the part of the agent; The new statute of limitations provided for in Law 14.230/2021 is non-retroactive in respect of the perfect legal act and compliance with the principles of legal certainty, access to justice and protection of trust, guaranteeing the full effectiveness of acts validly applied before the legislative change.

dissenting vote

Mendonça differed from Moraes, saying that the new law should be retroactive to benefit convicts and defendants in acts of improbity that are still pending. This could lead to the overturning of convictions.

“The Misconduct Law cannot serve as a disincentive to good managers. If we didn’t fix it in the past, we have to fix it going forward.”he said.

“I am not saying that we deem the old provision unconstitutional, but I also cannot fail to recognize that the new legislation brings a significant change in liability for improbity”continued.

He proposed the establishment of the following thesis: