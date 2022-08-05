Monkeypox. Department of Health of Cachoeiro publishes test results of the 1st suspected case in the municipality

Exams carried out on a 7-year-old boy who was being monitored for suspected Smallpox (Monkeypox), in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim, revealed that the child was not contaminated by the disease.

Continues after advertising

According to the Municipal Health Department, the test results were ready this Thursday (4) and had a negative response for the diagnosis of the virus. The boy was treated at the Hospital Materno-Infantil Francisco de Assis (Hifa) and was in isolation with his family at home.

The case was reported to the Health Surveillance on July 29, when the child arrived at the hospital in a feverish state and presenting small blisters spread over the body. The isolation period lasts until the wounds heal or for 21 days.

initial symptoms

Fever above 38.5°C;

Continues after advertising

Weakness and malaise;

Headache;

Swelling and pain in the nodes (especially behind the ear and behind the head).

bubbles

Continues after advertising

Initially, they look like mosquito bites;

Then they saw vesicles similar to those caused by chickenpox;

Lesions grow together at the same time and following the same pattern;

They form a kind of navel in the center and darken;

When they become crusts, they fall off and are replaced by normal skin.

The content of AQUINOTICIAS.COM is protected by Brazilian legislation on copyright. Its total or partial reproduction is not allowed under penalty of being legally liable. If in doubt, please contact: [email protected].