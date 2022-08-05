Moraes votes against using new Misconduct Law to benefit convicts under previous rule | Policy

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes voted this Thursday (4) against the possibility of applying retroactively (that is, to past cases), to benefit convicts, the changes made in 2021 in the Law of Improbity. Administrative.

Moraes is the rapporteur of an appeal that discusses the law in the STF. The trial began on Wednesday (3) with the manifestations of the parties and interested parties and was resumed this Thursday with the vote of the ministers.

The STF analyzes whether the change in the law – which now requires the agent’s intent (intention) to configure the improbity – can be applied in cases that had already been judged based on the old rule (see more details below).

The case analyzed is that of a prosecutor who is the subject of a civil action for alleged negligence in her role. The process has general repercussions, that is, it will serve as a basis for a broader understanding to be applied to all similar cases by the other instances.

Thousands of cases await a position from the Court on the subject. These are cases involving public agents, such as civil servants and politicians, for example, who may have the conviction reversed if the STF understands that the changes may retroact.

Misconduct Law: understand what to expect from the judgment in the STF

Moraes voted against the possibility of applying the law retroactivelyon the grounds that wrongful misconduct, without intention, had been legally applied until the change in legislation and was never declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“The administrative improbity law was born precisely to fight the corrupt manager, not the incompetent, unskilled, negligent manager. But, despite this 30-year doctrinal discussion, the truth is that at no time was there a declaration of unconstitutionality of the guilty modality. There was discussion, but there was no declaration of unconstitutionality and the law was being legally applied,” he said.

The minister stated that the legislator had chosen to amend the improbity law, “clearly and fully valid, whether we agree or not”, but argued that the law, by revoking the culpable modality, “did not bring any provision for a general amnesty for all those who, in these 30 years of application of improbity, were convicted in the guilty manner”.

“The principle of retroactivity of the most beneficial criminal law, enshrined in item 40 of article 5 of the Federal Constitution, which says that the criminal law will not retroact, except to benefit the defendant, does not have automatic application here for liability for acts of civil wrongs in the administrative sphere,” he said.

On the other hand, Moraes defended that “once the law is revoked, it is not possible to maintain its application”. “Everything that has been done is considered legal, but it is not possible to maintain it,” he said. So, the judge who is now going to judge a case in progress must take into account the new law.

According to him, this does not mean the extinction of all actions involving the agent’s fault, since there is the possibility of eventual willful misconduct. “They must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Moraes also voted for denying the application of the new statute of limitations to old cases. According to the minister, if the state acted on a regular basis, shortening the deadline by amending the law cannot harm the state’s performance. “If there is no state inaction, there is no statute of limitations,” he said.

Law of Misconduct: find out who can benefit

The amendments to the Misconduct Law were sanctioned in October 2021 by President Jair Bolsonaro, after approval by the House and Senate, and have been criticized for restricting improbity and making sanctions difficult.

The law serves to frame dishonest conduct that violates principles of public administration, causes damage to the treasury and results in the illicit enrichment of public agents.

From the approved amendments, the text began to require the agent’s intent, that is, the intention to commit irregularity, for the conviction. Before, wrongful acts, without intention, were also punished.

The law also changed statute of limitations, the time allowed by the state to sue the agent for the act of improbity, which has been shortened in some cases.

The text also determines that an action for improbity will only be appropriate if there is actual damage to public property.

As the changes are more beneficial, a wing of jurists argues that they should be applied to previous cases, following the same logic of criminal law, in which the law retroacts to benefit the defendant.

On the other hand, there are those who argue that the Constitution provides for the application of a more beneficial law to past cases only when it comes to crime, that is, in the criminal sphere, but not in improbity, which is administrative.