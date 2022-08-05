More sophisticated and real: learn how to escape the new Pix scam

Since last year, scams involving technology have been constantly practiced (photo: Central Bank of Brazil) Launched almost a year and nine months ago, the Pix functionality still gives some people a headache. that since last year, scams involving technology have been constantly practiced. One of the most recent includes an almost identical linkage to traditional banks, generating debts to customers.

“Yesterday I almost fell for the anticipated Pix scam, my bank manager says it has become a plague”. The report by screenwriter and journalist Andr Barcinski, shared this Thursday afternoon (8/4) on Twitter. According to him, the scammer even had access to the bank statement, with the confirmation of an operation made shortly before a call.

“I got a call (call identified as being from the bank) from a soft-spoken person, claiming to be from the security area. There was bank music, call center noise, everything was perfect. He said that they tried to make a Pix on my account that would fall the next day and that I would have to enter the person’s data as if I were going to make a Pix”, he said, concluding that, before completing the operation, a notice would appear to cancel the operation. “early”.

“I realized it was a scam, hung up and called my account manager. But the guy fooled me for several minutes. I knew all about my account. Be very careful, people.”

And the story was not the only one. Also on Twitter, another user stated that he would have gone through something similar, with the conversation being “professional”. “The call I received appeared with the bank number. I realized it was a scam, but I was impressed,” he said.

banks guide

With well-known scams, the main banks in the country guide what needs to be avoided so as not to become another victim of crime. For that, according to the commands, I need to “distrust incoming links”; “not making transactions at the request of third parties”; “do not share verification codes received by e-mail or SMS when registering Pix keys” and “do not follow any steps provided by the landline”.

Suspected something? The banks advise that the case be informed immediately by a central call made by means of a cell phone. I also need to go to the Civil Police.

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais advises the victim to look for a police station closer to his/her residence, equipped with all the documents, to propose the proper representation and initiate an investigation”, guides the corporation.

“Practice Debt”

The guidelines are similar to that of experts, who also ask people to practice the “doubt exercise” before following the instructions.

“From the information, do not follow the instructions of type phone calls. In general, always doubt, seek advice from a close person or relative to clear up doubts. If possible, call the bank manager and contact the police”, recommends public security specialist Lus Flvio Sapori.