More than 30 women claim to have been raped by Bruno Krupp

Reproduction – 04.08.2022 Bruno Krupp

More than 30 women reported this Tuesday (3) that they had been allegedly raped by influencer Bruno Krupp, 25, who is being held in custody at the Marcos Moraes Hospital, in Méier, in the North Zone, accused of running over and killing the teenager 16 years old, João Gabriel Cardim, in Barra da Tijuca, on the 30th. Bruno’s defense denies all the accusations.

The cases came to light after model Priscila Trindade published an account on Instagram about the abuse she suffered about six years ago. She said that at the time they were making out, but that Bruno forced the act and even tried to film her.

“He arrived drunk at 6 am and he took me by force. I told him several times to stop and he literally forced me. He really did! After a lot of reluctance, I gave in and it was horrible. It was very embarrassing because if I screamed, I would wake up the whole house and I didn’t have the courage to have a more drastic attitude. I was upset, but he said so many stupid things that I just thought about leaving”, she said.

After reporting the case, Priscila encouraged other potential victims to tell the moments of sexual violence they would have suffered and then shared 36 accounts on her profile that accuse the influencer of committing alleged rapes.

Most of the reports begin with the victims saying that they flirted with the model, but that Bruno was aggressive and forced them to end the sexual act. According to the narratives, they did not formally report him to the Civil Police out of fear.

“He forced me to have sex with him since I didn’t know what to do. He locked me in a room, the maid had to knock on the door for him to open it. Afterwards, whenever he found me, he kept saying that nothing happened. He even stole an earring from me, hid my cell phone so I wouldn’t call Uber and put my foot down. He said he would only return it to me after I had sex with him,” said one woman.

Another victim said she decided not to tell anyone for fear of judgment in society. “The scenario was basically the same, I didn’t tell anyone at the time because I would certainly be judged for having submitted myself to being with him, but the real thing is that I didn’t even know he was of that nature”

Another woman wrote that she feels guilty for not having formalized the complaint. “I’m feeling so guilty reading all this, unfortunately I went through the same situation, only 10 years ago, in 2012. A 14-year-old girl who didn’t even know how to react to this fact. As I wish I had the strength to come forward at the time, I feel a little guilty knowing that he continued all these years creating new victims. Feel hugged, you are not alone”, said the victim to the model Priscila Trindade.

Also according to the new allegations, Bruno also used to film naked women during the alleged abuse. “He tried to film me hidden. I’m surprised because until then it was a flash that I had in my head a friend of his who tried to film. He said I was crazy, that it hadn’t happened, but I was sure. Even the friend showed me the his photo gallery, but that doesn’t mean anything either. After that I never had contact with him again”, he said.

Another woman also commented on Bruno’s persistence in forcing the sexual act. “He called me for a review at a friend’s house and I went with some friends. We got there, drank, they left. I decided to stay. And that was his cue to take me to a room and start forcing a I said I didn’t want to, I made excuses (I said I was menstruating and he explained that he didn’t care). When things got more insistent, I ran to the bathroom, where he kept slamming and kicking the door. Unfortunately, after I feeling very pressured and embarrassed, I ended up giving in”, she lamented.

Only one of the women reported that she denounced him in July of last year at the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam), in Jacarepaguá. Despite this, she reported not being able to tell details of her story so as not to harm her lawsuit in court against the model.

Defense

Bruno Krupp’s defense denies all the allegations. According to lawyer Willian Pena, the complaints not formalized at the police station are about people wanting to benefit from the situation.

“I don’t talk about complaints made on Instagram, this is even a crime. Reporting without support from the Public Ministry and registration at the police station is a crime. These people are benefiting from the family’s pain. Why haven’t you been to the police station all these years? For me, these people are being frivolous, I have no knowledge about these cases and neither does Bruno”, said the lawyer in an interview with O DIA.

About the hit-and-run, Bruno published a video on social media defending himself and treating the case only as an incident. “For God’s sake, I’m the last person who wanted this to happen, you can be sure I wanted the worst to happen to me. I was dying in the hospital, the employees treating me badly in the hospital, hitting me with a stretcher with me in the hallway, calling me a murderer like I had something wrong, I didn’t drink, I didn’t do drugs. I didn’t do anything, it was an incident,” he said.

Regarding the model’s health status, the lawyer informed that the family is trying to transfer the hospital due to lack of specialization in orthopedics at Marcos Moraes Hospital, in Méier, in the North Zone.

“He underwent surgery yesterday (Wednesday), but the hospital is unable to treat his spine, the family wants a transfer to a specified orthopedic hospital. He lost part of his buttocks, thigh, the knee is open raw, there is no orthopedist with experience there, there is no CT scan, the family is struggling and trying to transfer, but overall the situation is stable”

Sought, the unit reported that the family does not authorize the disclosure of the patient’s health status.

the hit-and-run

The model was driving a motorcycle without a license plate when he hit the victim – the impact was so great that the young man had his leg amputated. According to the police, he does not have a driver’s license (CNH).

A video from the security camera at the scene of the accident showed the moment when Bruno Krupp passed at high speed when he ran over the teenager. The motorcycle would be traveling at a speed of 150km/h, when the permitted speed on the road is 60km/h.

Judge Maria Izabel Peranti decreed the influencer’s preventive detention this Tuesday (3). He must answer for the crime of eventual intentional homicide in traffic, when he assumes the risk of killing. In the decision, the magistrate explains that there is sufficient evidence to submit Bruno to trial by the Jury Court.

In defense, Bruno’s lawyer claims that the motorcycle was not without a plate, but that it fell and was found by friends. In addition, he also says that the model lost control after the vehicle lost the brake and that he would have been scared because the teenager threatened to cross the street and returned.

“I’m going to present the sign at the police station this afternoon (Wednesday), because yesterday (3rd) the police chief couldn’t see me. The police didn’t interview anyone, they asked for the boy’s arrest without hearing witnesses and the kiosk owners, because the witnesses saw that it was the boy who threatened to cross the street because he was fighting with his mother”, he commented.

