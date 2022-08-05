Mourinho makes Roma “start” Cria do Ninho and Fla prepares to pocket R$ 7 million; business heated up

Flamengo

The Rubro Negra board is active in the market in search of signings, but may have a financial relief with the sale of another player from the basic categories

At 21, the defender Nathan ex-Flamengo, currently in Red Bull Bragantino, aroused the interest of Roma. According to information from the Italian press, reported by ‘O Dia’, the team is willing to invest around 10 million euros, close to BRL 53.36 million at the current price, by hiring the young person.

The Rubro-Negra team had 60% of the defender’s rights, but after an operation that yielded BRL 27 million with the team of Bragança Paulista, the percentage decreased to 12%. In view of this, the Dearest may still be able to profit from the transaction. It is worth noting that with the mechanism of FIFAthe carioca club would still be entitled to another 2%.

If the deal is concluded and the Pomegranate disburse the 10 million euros, BRL 53.36 millionfor 100% of the rights of the defender, the Flamengo will receive close to BRL 7.47 million. The negotiation has gained strength in recent weeks and may be concluded in the coming days.

Nathan is currently one of the highlights of the Red Bull Bragantinowhere he has managed to maintain consistency in the matches, and has Leo Ortiz. In 27 matches played in the season, there were three goals scored and one assist.

