Mourning! “A Grande Família” artist dies and artists say goodbye

Actress Marilu Bueno died in June, who had roles in “A Grande Família” and Globo’s successful plots.

“The management of Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital regrets to inform you that the patient Maria Luiza Bueno, known as Marilu Bueno, passed away on the afternoon of this Wednesday, June 22”, declared the hospital about the star of A Grande Família.

“She had been hospitalized in the unit since the end of May and had been receiving all the care indicated for the condition”, said the note from the medical unit. Several celebrities showed up. “Marilu had a unique talent, humorous and angry at the same time. She now learned of his departure, sad in every way”, commented Zezé Motta about Marilu.

“May she rest in peace, I express here my feelings to all friends, colleagues, fans”, continued Zezé Motta. “I remember Marilu entering the characterization room playing horror, excited about the soap opera and the character. Lots of light, dear Marilu! Rest in peace”, said Juliana Paiva about Marilu Bueno.

“An amazing artist leaves us. Marilu Bueno, it was amazing to share stages and scenes with you. Lots of light in your path. A big kiss for all the family members”, commented the famous presenter Angélica.

The Big Family Cast Hates Each Other

Speaking on the show, the actress Guta Stresser, who played Bebel, detonated in an interview the attitude of her partner in the scene, Pedro Cardoso, who played Agostinho. Years ago, he even detonated the artist and said that she went to work drunk and didn’t know how to act. In a conversation with Daniela Albuquerque on RedeTV, the actress of A Grande Família detonated.

“I have no regrets or resentments, because I think that when we forgive someone, we forgive ourselves, but I believe it harmed me, because I think it was much bigger than I needed, the kind of disqualification”, he commented. “No one likes to be disqualified, and he spoke in a loud and clear voice for everyone to hear,” said Bebel of A Grande Família on Globo.

“And then he accused me of things that I consider to be untruths, for example of working under the influence of alcohol, which I never did, we could have a beer in an external area where the recording had few lines, but you will not pass your badge at the company being drunk”, explained the famous.