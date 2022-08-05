Multimarket managers rule out Selic reduction immediately after monetary tightening ends

Those who expect an immediate reduction in interest rates in the country soon after the end of the current monetary tightening may be frustrated, according to Mariana Dreux, partner and manager at Truxt Investimentos, and Thiago Mendez, partner and fixed income manager at Bahia Asset. For them, there are still no signs of an early rate cut.

Mariana and Mendez participated in the panel “Multimercados: a class of funds in time” at Expert XP, in São Paulo (to follow the lectures online or in person, access here). The debate was mediated by Samuel Oliveira, fund manager for the Selection family, and Carolina Oliveira, fund analyst at XP, both presenters of the Outliers podcast.

This Wednesday (3), the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the basic interest rate of the national economy, the Selic, for the 12th time since March 2021. Now, the increase was 0.50 percentage point, leading to the indicator to 13.75% per year.

The latest Copom move divided the opinion of analysts and financial institutions: part already sees that the Selic high cycle has come to an end, while another group is still waiting for a residual increase of 0.25%.

Regardless of the percentage that will mark the end of the monetary tightening – the current 13.75% or possible 14% per year – Mariana does not foresee the beginning of the Selic reduction anytime soon.

“The traditional elements that would lead me to imagine that after an upturn there would be a reduction in interest rates are not present”, he assesses. “Inflation had a relief because of the tax reduction, but the rise in prices is still very pressured”, he adds.

In the manager’s assessment, recent inflation expectations do not signal stabilization, especially for 2023. The Central Bank’s Focus report, Mariana points out, predicts an IPCA of 5.33% next year, above the government’s target of 3, 25%.

She also misses signs of a slowdown in economic activity, which would be normal given the magnitude of the monetary tightening that the country has adopted – going from 2% until March 2021 to the current 13.75%.

For Mariana, tax relief and other economic stimuli announced by the federal government have acted in the opposite direction of the Central Bank’s work to combat inflation. “These elements make me believe that this early-cut Selic pricing may disappoint”, she projects.

The Truxt manager also recalls that, in two of the last three elections, the Central Bank raised interest rates after the apparent end of the rate hike cycle.

Thiago Mendez, from Bahia Asset, also sees the reduction of inflation in the country at a slower pace than desired, making it difficult to predict when, finally, interest rates in Brazil will begin to fall. “The forecast of an IPCA above the target in 2023 would already discourage the movement”, he explains. “I do not plan to reduce interest rates in the first half of next year”.

Given the scenario, Mendez considers it difficult to bet on the fall in Brazilian interest rates and prefers, at the moment, to maintain a short position on the American stock exchanges and a long position on B3. He also reveals that he has allocations to US and Canadian fixed income assets.

What do XP experts recommend for you? Click here for a free investment simulation without robots

Related