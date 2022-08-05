Murda Beatz gives details of relationship with the singer

DJ Murda Beatz, who is dating Brazilian singer Anitta, gave details of their relationship and exposed the artist’s unknown side.

In an interview with O Globo, he told how it was to work with his partner at Coachella and the video for ‘No Más’. “She didn’t know if she wanted me to play there with her at Coachella because she thought she would be shy. I enjoyed being on stage with her, it was fun and when we were shooting the video for “No más”, there were a few moments where she I was shy on set and then it made me shy…”

“They wanted a scene with the two of us together, but we ended up changing the scene to just be her (laughs). And when we were making the song, she was shy recording in front of me, so she finished her part alone.”

The 28-year-old singer also collected praise for Anitta.

“She’s an amazing, genuine person, I’m attracted to how humble she is. I always tell her she’s the coolest girl in the world. She’s so cool, she’s got a lot of style, you know? I admire her, she works hard, yeah one of the most dedicated and hardworking people I know and that inspires me to work harder and you definitely want someone on your side who inspires you to try harder.”