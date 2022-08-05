Nathan sends a message to Santos fans: “I’m coming” | saints

Probable reinforcement, Nathan sends a message to Santos fans

– I’m coming, huh! A hug for Jovem Guarulhos, we are together – said quickly the young side, just 20 years old, in a video addressed to a group of Peixe fans.

Nathan was revealed by Vasco da Gama. Still in the basic categories he defended the colors of Portuguesa-RJ, but ended his training as an athlete in São Januário. In the 2020 season he was loaned to Boavista with an obligation to buy clause stipulated at R$7 million.

Nathan is close to a deal with Santos — Photo: Disclosure/Boavista

Recently, the player opened negotiations with Athletico-PR, but did not reach an agreement to arrange his return to Brazil. If confirmed his hiring by Santos, Nathan arrives to compete for position with Madson and Auro – who are down with the crowd and should not have their contracts renewed for next year.

Nathan is expected to undergo medical examinations and sign with Peixe in the coming days. For now, the Santos board keeps the terms of the negotiation confidential, but the idea is to present him to the press at CT Rei Pelé along with Luan, who will be loaned by Corinthians until the end of the Brazilian Championship.

