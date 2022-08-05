Navigator survives 16 hours in air bubble on capsized Atlantic boat

Overturned boat spotted during rescue operation

Credit, Reuters

A 62-year-old French navigator survived for 16 hours at sea in an overturned boat thanks to an air bubble.

The 12-meter vessel, which departed Lisbon, Portugal, sent a distress call on Monday night (01/08) from the Atlantic Ocean.

The Spanish coast guard found the boat capsized, but the sea was too rough to rescue it—and the navigator had to wait until the next morning.

The victim’s survival was “on the verge of impossible”, according to coast guard divers.

