NBA, WNBA Criticize Griner’s Conviction: “Unjustifiable” | basketball

Brittney Griner in the dock, surrounded by bars – Photo: Reuters
Official statement from the WNBA and NBA about the Griner case — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter
The leagues’ statement further states that, despite the expected sentence, Griner is wrongfully imprisoned. The two institutions (NBA and WNBA) further stated that they are committed to bringing Brittney back to the United States safely.
Griner has been detained in Russia since February for carrying a cannabis derivative in liquid form, authorized in most parts of the US but banned in Russia. Despite her pleading guilty, Griner claims the action was unintentional. The United States is trying to negotiate a prisoner exchange involving Griner.
The Phoenix Mercury player played in Russia during the WNBA offseason. Her last official match for Ekaterinburg was on January 29th.