Netflix causes outrage and fans threaten to cancel service – Cinema

04/08/2022 08:30

Controversial decisions are becoming commonplace on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant has caused the revolt of netizens for having canceled the series First Death, with only one season.

First Death divided opinion among the public, but also built a fan base in its first season.

The series received praise for its efforts at representation. However, with the cancellation, everything is now discarded.

I decide that caused revolt

According to Looper, shortly after the cancellation of First Death was announced, several netizens started a campaign to get people to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

The campaign has taken off on Twitter, particularly, but it’s not clear if it does anything. Anyway, a lot of people just can’t understand why Netflix keeps canceling so many shows with just one season.

It’s clear that the streaming giant is not having a good time in terms of business. But this does not fully justify it.

First Death is available on Netflix.

This Netflix post causes outrage and fans threaten to cancel service was first published on Observatório do Cinema.

