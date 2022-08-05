New C3, HB20S and Polo, Fiat Fastback and more: upcoming releases

After a difficult first semester, with many factories suffering from a shortage of chips, the industry is preparing a 2022 end full of launches in Brazil. There will be from compact models, such as new Citroën C3 and Volkswagen Poloand sedans such as Hyundai HB20S and VW Virtusto SUVs such as the Fiat Fastback it’s the new Honda HR-V, which has just entered pre-sale. Electric cars will also have good news, with the new Chevrolet Bolt finally showing up, and the Volkswagen ID.3, the German brand’s first electric car. Likewise, they will come luxurious like the new Range Rover.

Upcoming releases in Brazil

New Citroen C3

Citroën/Disclosure

THE new generation of Citroën C3 is in the final stretch for the debut in the Brazilian market, also scheduled for August. The hatch is even far behind in the launch schedule, as it would initially hit the market in March this year. But, it seems that now is the time. Here, the mini SUV made in Porto Real (RJ), will have a completely renewed look. And one of the highlights will be the 315 liter trunk of capacity. In total, the hatch will have at least six configurations when it hits stores. They are: Live 1.0, Feel 1.0, First Edition 1.0, Feel 1.6, Feel 1.6 Pack AT, First Edition 1.6 AT.

Input versions will come with the 1.0 Firefly engine three cylinders and six valves of Fiat origin. It generates 71 hp of power and 10 mkgf of torque at 3,250 rpm with gasoline, and 75 hp and 10.7 mkgf of ethanol. In this case, the transmission is always a five-speed manual. The Feel, Feel Pack and First Edition options will have PSA’s 1.6-litre four-cylinder, 16-valve flex. It delivers 113 hp and 15.4 mkgf at 4,250 rpm with the petroleum derivative, and 120 hp and 15.6 mkgf with the vegetable-derived fuel. Transmission options are divided between a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.

New Pole

Volkswagen/Disclosure

O VW Polo is one of the most anticipated hatches of 2022. Overall, the model will get the updated look of the European inspired by the eighth generation of the medium Golf, which has not yet come to Brazil. The compact, which is expected to arrive between August and September, will receive important touches on the look, such as the headlights. In addition to receiving more technology, such as the new VW Play multimedia.

The compact must abandon the 1.0 MPI flex engine of up to 84 hp, which will be for the polo track – which will replace the champion Gol at the beginning of 2023. Thus, it will use the 1.0 turbo flex three-cylinder engine that was from the Up! IST in the input versions. It generates up to 105 hp of power and 16.8 mkgf of torque, and comes with a five-speed manual gearbox. Just above it will come the current 1.0 TSI turbo, with up to 128 hp and 20.4 mkgf of torque, connected to the six-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the GTS sports version should remain with the 150 hp 1.4-liter turbo.

Regarding the Polo Track, VW is already in the final stretch of modernizing the Taubaté factory to receive the model. In addition to the 84 hp 1.0 engine, which it will use to have a competitive price and similar to the veteran Gol, the new hatch should also offer the 1.0 turbo engine of the old Up! IST That is, it will be the version with 105 hp of power and torque of 16.8 mkgf with ethanol. It should have a manual and automatic transmission option.

Chevrolet Bolt

Chevrolet/Disclosure

After a long delay due to chip shortages and a battery recall, the new Chevrolet Bolt, which began pre-sale a year ago, is finally on its way to Brazil. The promise is that the restyled electric hatch in the United States in 2021 will arrive here in August, with deliveries beginning until September.

The new Bolt will come with a list of robust standard equipment, which has, for example, a 10.2″ multimedia screen”. a torque of 36.7 mkgf. Along with it comes a 65 kWh battery pack. The autonomy, according to GM, is up to 416 km. With pre-sale in Brazil in July 2021, the new Bolt has sold all 20 units of the first batch in less than 24 hours The price of each copy, at the time, was R$ 317,000.

Fiat Fastback

Fiat/Disclosure

THE Fiat just released the first images front and rear of new Fastback. Scheduled for release in October, the utility will have the same modular MLA base as Pulse. But, it will be a longer feel. In this way, the new SUV will compete in the market with larger compact SUVs, such as Hyundai Crete and Volkswagen T-Cross.

In mechanics, the Fastback will only have turbo flex engines. The entry versions will use the 1.0-liter three-cylinder and direct injection, which is currently the most powerful of displacement, with up to 130 hp. Torque reaches 20.4 mkgf. The gearbox, in turn, will always be a CVT-type automatic with 7 virtual gears. The more expensive versions will have the 1.3 turbo flex engine, the same already available on Fiat Toro and Jeep SUVs (Renegade, Compass and Commander). With power of 185 hp and torque of 27.5 mkgf, this engine works in conjunction with the 6-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai HB20S

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

During the official presentation of the new Hyundai HB20the brand revealed, as a surprise element, the new restyled HB20S. The sedan version, however, will only arrive at dealerships between September and October. The model even features the updates made to the hatch, however, with its own elements, such as the LED taillights that light up from end to end from the rear – in the HB20, the lighting with LEDs is only at the ends.

The front is identical. Inside, the HB20S will have a light gray color option, as in previous versions. In addition to gaining new equipment and resources. So far, there is no information about the finish versions and prices. But, we can expect the 1.0 turbo engine with 120 hp and 17.5 mkgf of torque for the more expensive versions, such as the Platinum Plus. Meanwhile, the entry variants should come with the 1.0 aspirated 80 hp and 10.2 mkgf.

New Honda Civic

Honda / Disclosure

To the delight of the fans, the new generation Honda Civic, which was discontinued earlier this year, will return to Brazil in the last quarter of 2022. This time, the model will be imported from the United States, and should return electrified in the e:HEV hybrid version. In addition to it, you can have the Civic Si back to compete with Volkswagen Jetta GLI. In this case, it will have the 1.5 turbo engine of 202 hp. Honda has also confirmed the Civic Type Rbut the extreme version will only come in 2023.

New VW Virtus

Volkswagen/Disclosure

O Volkswagen Virtus 2023 went on sale in India in June this year, two months after starting production. The Indian sedan even anticipated the changes that will be made to the Brazilian model, which will debut in the second half of 2022. However, so far, the brand has not disclosed any expected launch date. Here, the manufacturer intends to make the model detach from the Polo. Therefore, the idea is that the new car takes the place of the voyage.

In India, the new Virtus will have two engine options. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo that produces 114 hp of power and 17.8 mkgf of torque, as well as the 1.5 TSI Evo, which generates 150 hp and 25.5 mkgf of torque. Be that as it may, Volkswagen did not reveal the Virtus launch strategy in the Brazilian market. But, the new sedan has already been spotted in tests. It is worth remembering that, with the recent rise in prices, the top Virtus, GTS with a 1.4 turbo engine, reached the range of R$ 150 thousand.

VW ID.3 electric

Volkswagen has been laying the groundwork to enter the electric car market in Latin America since last year. Therefore, they brought to Brazil the new ID.3 and ID.4, which undergo final tests. Although it has not signaled a date for the arrival of the duo, the ID.3 hatch is expected to come soon, with sales still in 2022.

In the portfolio, the ID.3 is VW’s current entry-level electric car and, therefore, the ideal model to face the latest launches in the category, such as Fiat 500e, Mini Cooper SE and Peugeot e-208 GTBesides Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf. In August, the German brand’s hatchback was the best-selling electric car in Europe, surpassing the Tesla Model 3.

For now, VW has not announced specs. However, depending on the version, the IDs can deliver powers between 145 hp and 299 hp. The range, in turn, varies from 330 km to 550 km. In addition, with fast charging, it is possible to recover 80% of energy in 30 minutes.

New Range Rover

Diogo de Oliveira/Estadão

A few months after being unveiled, at the end of 2021, the new Range Rover is already on its way to Brazil and should arrive between August and September in hybrid versions. Recently, the Car Journal had the opportunity to test the model. Speaking of engines, we tried both diesel and gasoline options. All diesels are mild hybrids, and Brazil will have the D350 MHEV (Mild Hybrid) option. It features a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbodiesel engine that generates 350 hp and 71.4 mkgf. It works in combination with a battery/generator that helps to reduce consumption. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

But, those who want to put the pedal to the metal and start stronger will have to choose the First Edition P530 version with a 4.4-liter V8 biturbo petrol engine. It generates 530 hp and 76.5 mkgf of maximum torque, combined with the same eight-speed automatic transmission. The traction, of course, is always 4×4 and acceleration from zero to 100 km/h here takes just 4.6 seconds. This version should be in the range of R$ 1 million in Brazil.

Like the 2022 Ranger Rover, the Sport variant must also come to the country. But only in 2023. So far, it is not known for sure which versions will be imported. It is also worth mentioning that in 2024, according to the automaker, electric variants will be launched for both the Range Rover and the Sport.

Launches on the way to the stores

Pulse Abarth

Disclosure / Fiat

About to complete its first year of sales in Brazil, the Fiat Pulse will soon gain a sporty configuration. O Pulse Abarth, vitaminized version of the compact SUV, hits stores in the last quarter of this year. To do justice to the scorpion logo, symbol of Abarth, the utility made in Betim (MG) will come with a 1.3 turbo flex direct injection engine. It generates 185 hp of power and a torque of 27.5 mkgf. In other words, it will not only be a sporty-looking version, but an SUV with considerably stronger performance than the other versions with a 1.0 turbo flex engine up to 130 hp and 20.4 mkgf.

New Honda HR-V turbo

THE Honda started the official pre-sale of HR-V in Brazil, starting at R$ 142,500. However, only the entry-level versions, EX and EXL, are available at this time. These are equipped with a naturally aspirated 1.5 liter flex engine that delivers 126 hp and maximum torques of 15.8 mkgf (E) and 15.5 mkgf (G). Now, the most expensive variants, Advance and Touring, will only be delivered from October. Precisely for this reason, the brand is still making a mystery about the performance data of the 1.5 turbo flex engine, which should be revealed as early as next month.

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep/Disclosure

Much later than expected, the Jeep will finally launch in Brazil the gladiator4×4 pickup derived from the 4th generation of the Wrangler SUV. The model debuts today, August 4, when the price will be announced. As main credentials, the Jeep Gladiator inherits from the Jeep Wrangler the platform and the 285 hp 3.6 V6 Pentastar engine. Torque is 35.9 mkgf and the transmission is an 8-speed automatic. As expected, there is 4×4 with reduced traction, as well as front and rear differential locks.

