New Chevrolet S10 will be a Colorado with adaptations to Brazilian fashion

Pickup will be the twin sister of the recently launched American model, but with exclusive items for our market and the company of the Trailblazer SUV

We can say that the new Brazilian S10, scheduled to be launched in 2024, will be practically identical to the new Colorado. But, as my friend Marlos Ney Vidal, from the website Autos Segredos, recalled, there will be aesthetic, mechanical and equipment differences.

Brazil’s peculiarities

First, we must consider some Brazilian legal obligations. The front should receive what is called an “asymmetrical headlight”, which is nothing more than having a “shorter” beam on the left side and a “longer” beam on the right side.

This is a European standard that was adopted in Brazil in 1957 and serves to give the driver a better view of the sides of the road. Another change that is almost always necessary in imported cars is the color of the blinkers, which should be amber in Brazil.

In addition, both the legislation and the practical use of pickup trucks have very different characteristics between Brazil and the United States. There, GM has already announced that it will use, at this first moment, only a 2.7 turbo gasoline engine, with 310 hp of power and 60 kgfm of torque.

It is unthinkable that Chevrolet will abandon the diesel engine here, even because there is a legal factor involved. In our market, only diesel vehicles can be homologated with more than 1 ton of load capacity.

And we know that, for Brazilians, it is important to have a pickup truck that can carry a lot of weight in the bed, while Americans prefer towing power.

Something that may also undergo changes is the offer of bodies. In the old generation, the United States had a Colorado with single, extended, double and extended double cabins. However, this new generation was presented only with the conventional double cabin. In Brazil, GM should continue to offer single and double cabin configurations.

What else will change?

According to Autos Segredos, to please the Brazilian public, Chevrolet should create exclusive aesthetic details on the front and rear bumpers. Otherwise, we will basically have the same pickup as the Americans.

It is worth remembering that the current S10 was developed in Brazil and had global application, with clear visual differences and engine offerings according to each market. Interestingly, despite the project being played locally, the debut took place in Thailand as Isuzku D-Max.

Visually, the new S10 (Colorado) has a higher and squarer front, thanks to the new hood design. The bumper received more aggressive lines and the headlights are well tapered. The side has thicker lines, giving the impression of a more muscular pickup. The rear received new details, but continues with straight lines.

The interior is completely new, with a floating multimedia center, digital instrument cluster and raised console with electronic parking brake.

New Trailblazer

Also according to Autos Segredos, GM decided to keep the Traiblazer SUV in the project, despite being constantly obliterated by rival Toyota SW4 and, more recently, by Jeep Commander.

The seven-seater SUV will continue to use the same base, cabin, engine and finish as the S10, but with the closed body in place of the bed to accommodate a third row of seats plus trunk. These projections of what your look could look like are from the American YouTube channel Theottle.

The launch of the two models is part of a BRL 5 billion investment plan announced by GM for the São José dos Campos (SP) plant in 2019. The amount will be used to develop products locally and modernize the complex in order to produce them.

Initially, the cycle was scheduled to end in 2024, the year expected to launch the third-generation S10 and the new Trailblazer. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project may end up being postponed to the following year.

Images: Publicity/General Motors and Reproduction/Theottle

