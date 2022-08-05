New HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming to launch in 2023

hours after Warner Bros. Discovery informing, via press office, that it intends to merge the HBO Max and Discovery+ streamings, the company revealed, during a report to shareholders, some more details of this merger. According to the report shared this Thursday (4), the platforms should come together from the middle of 2023.

According to the plan revealed this afternoon, the two streamings will gradually unite in each territory, starting with North America, where the merger will take place between June and August of next year. Between September and November 2023, the change will begin to reach users in Latin America. In 2024, it will be the turn of Europe and Asia to receive the “new” platform. After that, Warner Bros. Discovery will seek to reach other territories. Until then, both catalogs must undergo adaptations to better fit the company’s new guidelines.

Among other things, this content adaptation period includes the exclusion of some productions, original or not, from HBO Max, which will receive, in return, programs from Magnolia NetworkDiscovery’s broadcaster, and the arrival of some titles from CNNWarner’s news channel, to Discovery+.

the union of streamings is not the first major change promoted by Warner Bros. Discovery since the merger of the entertainment giants. In recent months, a number of senior Warner executives have stepped down from management positions. The new management has also been revising its release policy, canceling the Batgirl movie and postponing Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

