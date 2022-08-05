New Honda HR-V turbo becomes more powerful and goes to 177 hp with ethanol

O new Honda HR-V is already on pre-sale in Brazil, but for now, the compact SUV is only available in the EX and EXL versions. These use the 1.5-liter four-cylinder, direct-injection flex engine that debuted in the City lineup. It combines with the CVT automatic transmission with seven-speed simulation and generates 126 hp of power and up to 15.8 mkgf of torque. Already the top versions Advance and Touring will have the 1.5 turbo engine, which was just gasoline and becomes flexible.

Until the beginning of the pre-sale, Honda kept the technical information of the turbo engine under wraps. But now released the complete data. With the “tropicalization” to drink gasoline or ethanol in any proportion, the 1.5 turbo comes stronger. Before, it generated 173 hp at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 22.4 mkgf between 1,700 rpm and 5,500 rpm. After the conversion, it now reaches 177 hp at 6,600 rpm and 24.5 mkgf of torque between 1,750 and 4,500 rpm.

consumption data

According to the Japanese brand, the performance is the same with both fuels. Honda also informs the consumption numbers of the new HR-V with 1.5 turbo flex. With ethanol in the tank, the compact SUV averages 7.9 km/l in the city and 8.8 km/l on the highway. Already with gasoline, it yields much more and makes 11.3 km/l and 12.6 km/l, in the same order. With the aspirated 1.5 flex engine, it is even more economical, although much less powerful. There are 8.8 km/l and 9.8 km/l with sugarcane derivatives, and 12.7 km/l and up to 13.9 km/l with fossil fuel.

Honda / Disclosure

connected multimedia

such as the Car Journal anticipated in March, the new HR-V will debut Honda’s connected services in Brazil. However, initially, only the Advance and Touring versions will have the “myHonda Connect” platform. Therefore, the brand has not yet informed which operator will be the internet chip. It is through it that the new multimedia and the vehicle will connect to the application on the smartphone, allowing accessing data in real time and executing remote commands.

Disclosure / Honda

New semi-autonomous features

This third generation Honda HR-V will come packed with modern equipment. From the entry versions, for example, it has Full LED headlights and the Sensing package, which brings together semi-autonomous driving assistants. Thus, it brings features such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane keeping assistant with steering wheel correction and high beam with automatic adjustment.

Another novelty is the Hill Descent Control (HDC), which acts on the accelerator and brake at speeds of up to 20 km/h. In addition, the new HR-V has adaptive cruise control (ACC) with “Stop and Go” function. That is, the system is able to completely stop the SUV and resume acceleration in traffic jams.

Honda / Disclosure

smaller trunk

One of the critical points of the new Honda HR-V is the trunk. After all, there was a reduction of 83 liters compared to the previous model. In this way, the compartment has a volume of 354 liters. But Honda claims that, despite the significant reduction, the SUV continues to meet the standard of before and accommodates three large suitcases, for example.

Another bad news is that the new HR-V will not have a sunroof option even in the most expensive versions. According to Honda, the SUV has a glass roof (no opening) in other markets, but that would increase the cost of the project and affect safety. Therefore, it is discarded for Brazil. On the other hand, there are mid-size SUV equipment in the top-of-the-line Touring version, such as electric adjustment of the driver’s seat and electric opening of the trunk lid.

READ ALSO

We have already accelerated the new Honda HR-V with 1.5 flex engine from the City line

The Car Journal is on Youtube

Peugeot New 208 Active 1.6 AT Fill in your details below and a Peugeot consultant will contact you shortly.