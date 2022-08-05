Newspaper details cold war between Victoria Beckham and actress daughter-in-law four months after dream wedding: ‘They can’t stand each other’ – Monet

+



Brooklyn Beckham with wife, actress and model Nicola Peltz; and the boy’s mother, singer and stylist Victoria Beckham (Photo: Instagram)

Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham is in a cold war with the wife of her eldest son, actress Nicola Peltz. Tensions between the ex-Spice Girl and daughter-in-law just four months after Peltz’s marriage to model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham were revealed by the newspaper Page Six.

A source close to the family of former football player David Beckham says the former athlete’s wife and the ‘Transformers’ franchise star “can’t stand each other” and don’t even talk to each other.

“They can’t stand each other and don’t talk to each other,” said the publication’s contact. “The preparations for the wedding were already horrible.”

Victoria Beckham with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham (Photo: Instagram)

Brooklyn exchanged alliances with Peltz last April, in a ceremony that would have cost their parents £3 million. The wedding took place at the Peltz family’s £103 million property in Palm Beach, Florida.

Among the wedding gifts received by Peltz and Beckham is a renovated 1954 Jaguar XK140, for which David Beckham paid $500,000.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham (Photo: reproduction / Instagram)

According to the source, despite the friendly atmosphere of the photos that arrived on social networks, the actress’s marriage to the young Brooklyn was extremely tense.

“Nicola didn’t want her mother-in-law involved in anything during the preparations. [do casamento], she didn’t inform her about anything. Communication between them was minimal,” said the same person.

Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham (Photo: Instagram)

The source also says that tensions resulted in Brooklyn estranging from his parents and siblings: “They’ve barely spoken to him in recent months.” The contact also said that a post by the boy promoting a cover starring Peltz for the British magazine Tatler calling her “The New Mrs. Beckham”.

Peltz and Victoria Beckham’s personal advisers did not respond to Page Six inquiries about reports of alleged tensions between the two.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Peltz has on his resume films like ‘Transformers 4: Age of Extinction’ (2014) and ‘The Last Airbender’ (2010). She also acted in the series ‘Bates Motel’. Her father is billionaire Nelson Peltz, who owns several ventures around the world.

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David Beckham are still parents to Romeo (19 years old), Cruz (17 years old) and Harper (11 years old).

