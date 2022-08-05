Nokia 110, 2660 and 8210 4G are launched with classic look and low price

Nokia has just updated its line of feature phones, those cell phones with a characteristic shape from past decades and very basic internal components. There are three new models, all with a compact construction and low price.

Nokia 110 2022

Nokia 110 has a 1,000mAh battery (Image: Handout/Nokia)

The Nokia 110 has a rigid and robust structure, where a lower physical keyboard is responsible for operating system commands. Above it is a 1.77-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 120 x 160, with support for 65K color display.

It still has typical functions in devices of this type, such as the FM radio, integrated flashlight and some installed applications — including the classic “snake game” (Snake). The Nokia 110’s performance suite is led by a MediaTek MT6261D, with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage expandable up to 32GB via micro SD card.

The Nokia 110 has a 1,000mAh battery, which can be charged via the micro USB port. A 3.5mm jack and slots for two mini SIM cards are also available, and it will be sold in three color options: black, salmon and blue.

Nokia 8210 4G

The device has a look inspired by a 1999 model (Image: Disclosure / Nokia)

The Nokia 8210 4G is yet another revamped version of an old Nokia device. It comes with a 2.8-inch front screen which is slightly wider compared to the Nokia 110.

A differential of this device is the support for 4G VoLTE networks, while the Nokia 110 is limited to 2G. On the other hand, the features that appear in common among the devices include the FM radio, MP3 function and Snake application for entertainment.

On the back, the Nokia 8210 only has a 0.3 MP camera, which is just enough for capturing low-resolution images. The construction of the device is painted in beige, dark blue or red.

Nokia 2660 Flip

Device has snake game (Image: Disclosure / Nokia)

Even though it has a very different form factor with a flip pattern, the Nokia 2660 has some components in common with the other models. This is the case of the display that has 2.8 inches and QVGA resolution (320 x 240 pixels).

The phone still supports connectivity via Bluetooth 4.2 and 4G, but in this case VoLTE is not available. There’s a 3.5mm port on the 2660’s body, which is painted red, black, or blue.

In addition, the device still has support for FM radio and MP3 mode. On the back of the device, a small screen offers basic information such as the date, time, and some occasional notifications.

Prices and availability

The Nokia 110 2022 was introduced to the Indian market, while the 8210 4G and 2660 models started sales in Europe. The suggested prices of each cell can be seen below:

Nokia 110 2022: 1,799 rupees (about R$118 in direct conversion)

Nokia 8210 4G: 65 euros (~R$347)

Nokia 2660 Flip: 65 euros (~R$347)

Nokia 110: data sheet

Screen: 1.77-inch TFT LCD, with a resolution of 120 x 160 pixels and 65 thousand colors;

Chipset: MediaTek MT6261D;

RAM memory: 4 MB;

Internal storage: 4 MB expandable with micro SD card up to 32 GB;

Rear camera: QVGA;

Dimensions: 115.2 x 49.9 x 14.3 mm (HxWxD);

Weight: 72 grams;

Battery: 1000 mAh;

Extras: Micro USB and P2 input, compartments for two mini SIM cards;

Available colors: black, salmon and blue;

Operating system: Nokia S30+.

Nokia 8210 4G: data sheet

Screen: 2.8 inches, QVGA resolution;

Chipset: Unisoc T107​;

RAM memory: 48 MB;

Internal storage: 128 MB expandable with micro SD card up to 32 GB;

Rear camera: 0.3 MP;

Dimensions: 131.2 x 56.2 x 13.8 mm (HxWxD);

Weight: 107 grams;

Extras: Micro USB and P2 input, slots for two mini SIM cards, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G;

Available colors: beige, dark blue and red;

Operating system: Nokia S30+.

Nokia 2660 Flip: data sheet

Screen: 2.8 inches, with QVGA resolution (1.77 inch external display and QQVGA resolution);

Chipset: Unisoc T107;

RAM memory: 48 MB;

Internal storage: 128 MB expandable with micro SD card up to 32 GB;

Rear camera: 0.3 MP;

Dimensions: 108 x 55 x 18.9 mm (HxWxD);

Weight: 123 grams;

Extras: Micro USB and P2 input, compartments for two mini SIM cards, 4G;

Available colors: blue, black and red;

Operating system: Nokia S30+.

Source: Nokia (1,2,3)