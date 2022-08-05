Nubank loan is still available in 2022; see how to hire

O Nubank has a line of personal credit well known by Brazilians. O loan of the most popular digital bank in the country is still available for contracting directly through the application, very easily and without bureaucracy.

The term to pay the debt is up to 24 months (two years), with a three-month grace period to pay off the first installment. Interest rates are customized according to the profile of each customer.

All loan costs are indicated in the Total Effective Cost (CET), which includes interest and IOF (mandatory tax). To find out about the conditions available for your profile, the user can perform a simulation in the fintech.

Step by step to hire

As mentioned, the entire hiring process is done online. See the step-by-step guide to take out a Nubank personal loan:

Access the Nubank app; Click on the “Loans” menu; Choose the option “New Loan” and inform the reason for hiring; Enter the amount you want to hire and how many times you want to pay; Check all the details in the simulation, such as interest and the total value of the contract; If everything agrees with what you are looking for, confirm the contract.

The amount drops into the digital account in a few minutes. When paying the installments, the user can choose between automatic debit to the digital account or generate a payment slip.