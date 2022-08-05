Number of monkeypox cases in Brazil grows 61% in one week and reaches 1,721 – News

The confirmed cases of monkey pox (monkeypox) in Brazil increased by 61.5% in one week, totaling 1,721, on Wednesday night (3), eight weeks after the first diagnosis of the disease in the country.

According to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health, SP concentrates the majority of infections (1,298), with more than a thousand cases in the capital alone.

Then come Rio de Janeiro (190) and Minas Gerais (75), places where the capitals already have community transmission, as well as the city of São Paulo.

The other federation units with confirmed cases are:

• Federal District: 37

• Goiás: 35

• Paraná: 30

• Rio Grande do Sul: 12

• Bahia: 11

• Pernambuco: 7

• Santa Catarina: 7

• Mato Grosso do Sul: 5

• Ceará: 4

• Amazon: 3

• Rio Grande do Norte: 2

• Holy Spirit: 2

• Tocantins: 1

• Acre: 1

• Pará: 1

Brazil, which has registered an average of 100 new diagnoses per day, is already the sixth country in the world in number of confirmed cases of monkeypox virus infection, behind the United States (6,616), Spain (4,577), Germany (2,781) , United Kingdom (2,759) and France (2,239), according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, after the first monkeypox death in the countrythe Ministry of Health activated the COE (Emergency Operations Center) to monitor the monkeypox outbreak in the country.

O government announced the purchase of 50 thousand doses of vaccines which will be aimed at people who have had contact with confirmed cases and frontline and laboratory healthcare workers.

O Minister Marcelo Queiroga added that the country will also buy doses of tecovirimat antiviralwhich can be used in individuals at risk of developing severe disease.







