Numbers show Corinthians abyss with other clubs in Libertadores; see details

O Corinthians reached the quarterfinals of Libertadores after passing second in their group and eliminating the powerful Boca Juniors in the middle of Bombonera. However, after the start of this new stage of the competition, the numbers show the abyss between the Parque São Jorge club and others who are playing or have played in the tournament.

according to SofaScore, of the 32 teams participating in the Libertadores in 2022, Alvinegro is only the 25th placed in correct kicks, the 29th in performed kicks and 27th in certain dribbles per duel. In addition, it is only 28th in terms of goals scored (0.56) and the last in touches to score (1,386). Finally, he is 30th in balls recovered (56.2) per game.

If we only consider the quarterfinals, the cut shows more worrying statistics. Among the eight clubs disputing this phase, Corinthians is the first in dribbles suffered, in submissions suffered, in tackles suffered and in hits, according to the footstats.

The club still occupies the second place in committed fouls, the seventh in correct launches and the eighth in correct finishes and goals scored. It is the last club in the Index footstats in the quarterfinals.

With the 2-0 victory against Flamengo last Tuesday, Corinthians need to win by at least two goals to try to advance to the next phase of the Copa Libertadores – if the score is 2-0 in favor, the decision will go to penalties.

The bad news, however, is that in only one of the nine matches Vítor Pereira’s team achieved the feat this year in the competition. In the season as a whole, the number is also not good – check here.

Before this game, however, Alvinegro travels to face Avaí, this Saturday, at Ressacada, at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 21st round of the Brasileirão. See how this morning’s training went.

All the results of the quarterfinals of the Libertadores:

Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo

Atlético-MG 2 x 2 Palmeiras

Velez Sarsfield 3 x 2 Talleres

Athletico-PR x Estudiantes – takes place this Thursday, at 21:30 (Brasília time)

