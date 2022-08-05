Nursing salary floor becomes law!

Attention, important news for contests Health! According to information from the G1, this Thursday (4th), President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned bill 2564/20, which deals with salary floors for nurses, nursing technicians, nursing assistants and midwives across the country.

The law sets the amount of R$ 4,750.00 as the national minimum for nurses. The value serves as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for other positions. Being defined as follows:

Nurses: BRL 4,750 (100%);

Nursing technicians: R$ 3,325 (70%);

Nursing assistants: R$ 2,375 (50%);

Midwives: BRL 2,375 (50%).

The text was sanctioned with only one veto. According to the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, the president vetoed the article that determined the updating of the floor based on the INPC (National Index of Consumer Prices), one of the indicators of inflation.

The Minister of Health also highlighted the importance of the work of professionals and said that “nursing symbolizes care” during a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto.

