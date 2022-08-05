Of the 100 most listened to artists in the country, 8 support Lula, 4 are pro-Bolsonaro and 88 do not declare a vote | elections

Of the 100 most listened to musicians in Brazil currently in streaming, eight declare support for Lula and four, to Bolsonaro. The other 88 artists do not declare support for the 2022 presidential election.

Within this same group of 100 musicians, there are 12 artists who follow Lula on Instagramand 11 who follow Bolsonaro. See the lists in the arts below.

The data is part of a survey by g1 on the support of musicians in the 2022 elections so far. Another report highlighted Lula and Bolsonaro’s most notable endorsements so far among artists of each style (not just those in the top 100).

the music podcast g1 heard also shows the musical support of the 2022 election so far and discusses the possible impacts for artists and candidates. Listen below:

Among the 100 most listened to artists (see full list below)there are no supporters of other pre-candidates for president in 2022 besides Lula and Bolsonaro.

The same list of the 100 most listened to musicians on Spotify was the basis for another comparison: which of these artists follow Lula or Bolsonaro on Instagram?

The act of following a politician does not necessarily indicate support for the candidacy. But the comparison points, at least, to the interest in Lula and Bolsonaro among the most listened to musicians in the country.

The list does not include singers who have defended one of the candidates in previous elections, but have reconsidered the position. This is the case of ex-BBB Rodolffo, from the duo with Israel, who he wrote on Instagram that supported Bolsonaro in 2018 but will not necessarily maintain this support.

Both sides of placement

The 2022 election campaign has already started with a high rate of vote certainty. In May of this year, Datafolha already pointed out that 69% of Brazilians had the vote for president decided.

Among the 100 most listened to Brazilian singers, only 12% of artists declares support for one of the candidates.

Why do most people avoid showing political preference? “Usually, artists who manifest themselves end up attracting a lot of ‘hate’ (hate), cursing on social networks and even losing followers”, says businesswoman Fátima Pissarra, owner of the Mynd agency.

They “avoid positioning themselves precisely so as not to attract these haters and not lose ‘jobs’ (jobs), as they run the risk of not being hired by the brands. A very sad situation these days, in my opinion, when we should be being encouraged to take a stand”, says Fátima.

“I think that the path of neutrality is not recommended for anyone. I believe that every human being needs to understand that it is natural to express their opinion, without running the risk of dying, not having a job or attracting ‘haters'”, says the businesswoman.

“Who you are going to vote for should not be relevant for a brand to hire you or not, but who you are, the issues you endorse and the topics you discuss”, says Fátima Pissarra.

Pedro Tourinho, businessman and founder of the Soko agency, states that “the fear that artists still have of taking a political stand comes from a notion of the more traditional mass media vehicles, established mainly during the 90’s, that any political position could bring trouble to artists.”

“This created a pasteurized artistic class, afraid of making mistakes, which thinks it’s not worth getting into politics and alienated from the public debate. But that is changing”, analyzes Pedro.

Marcos Lauro, owner of the Orfeu Digital agency, works with MPB and rap artists, where the positioning index is higher than average. He says that “political demonstration is a lot of work”.

“It’s no use for the artist to just say that he’s with the cause, that he agrees or disagrees, without translating this into everyday attitudes. saying that to please or to gain public”, says Marcos.

Support reinforces ‘belonging’, but ‘real life’ counts more

The public support of an artist “is not the main factor in the campaign”, explained Mauro Paulino, political commentator for GloboNews, in his participation in “Jornal das Dez” (see the full video below).

“What weighs more, in the preparation of the vote, is in fact what the voter experiences in his daily life”, says Mauro.

“But the support of an artist, especially these influencers, can help in a factor that also has a weight in the elaboration of the vote, which is the feeling of belonging”, he explains.

“The voter, when realizing that certain artists, from a certain line, support a candidate, if they like these artists, they can feel that they belong to the group that candidate is associated with”, says Mauro Paulino.

“But certainly, the guy who has an Anitta poster on the wall, but for some reason doesn’t like Lula, it’s not because Anitta supported Lula that he will vote for him. Likewise, those who like the sertanejos, if they have any rejection of Bolsonaro, this rejection will weigh more heavily, which is mainly based on what he perceives in real life”, he ponders.

Mauro: Support from artists helps the campaign’s popularity

See the 100 most listened to artists in Brazil on Spotify in the second week of July (excluding foreign musicians and Brazilians who are no longer alive):

  1. Henrique & Julian
  2. Gusttavo Lima
  3. Jorge & Matthew
  4. Filipe Ret
  5. L7NNON
  6. Mari Fernandez
  7. Maiara & Maraisa
  8. Luan Santana
  9. João Gomes
  10. Luisa Sonza
  11. Hugo & Guilherme
  12. Mc Don Juan
  13. Wesley Safadão
  14. matuê
  15. Roof
  16. Zé Felipe
  17. anita
  18. Matheus & Kauan
  19. MC Ryan SP
  20. Zé Neto & Cristiano
  21. NATTAN
  22. Dallas
  23. ludmilla
  24. Shaman
  25. MC Hariel
  26. Mc Poze do Rodo
  27. Felipe Amorim
  28. Less is More Group
  29. Hello
  30. MC Cabelinho
  31. MC Tairon
  32. Bruno & Marrone
  33. Dj Win
  34. dilsinho
  35. Ana Castile
  36. Israel & Rodolfo
  37. Mc David
  38. Orochi
  39. Xand Plane
  40. The Barons of Pisadinha
  41. Baco Exu do Blues
  42. Pedro Sampaio
  43. Thiaguinho
  44. chefin
  45. Diego & Victor Hugo
  46. Guilherme & Benuto
  47. Gloria Groove
  48. Zé Vaqueiro
  49. Dj Chris No Beat
  50. DJ Biel do Furduncinho
  51. naughty smile
  52. Tarcisio do Accordion
  53. MC Rogerinho
  54. Matheus Fernandes
  55. Murilo Huff
  56. BIN
  57. Hail Malak
  58. Colonel’s Tz
  59. Neo Beats
  60. MC G15
  61. Hungary Hip Hop
  62. Mc Paiva ZS
  63. Pagoda gang
  64. Bianca
  65. MC Mari
  66. melody
  67. WIU
  68. Mc Vitin Da Igrejinha
  69. john
  70. Leo Santana
  71. MC Kevin or Chris
  72. Marcynho Sensation
  73. Mc Pedrinho
  74. djonga
  75. McFrog
  76. Mc IG
  77. MC Braz
  78. Gaius Luccas
  79. George Henrique & Rodrigo
  80. Mc Gabzin
  81. Vintage Culture
  82. Rust
  83. ANA VITORIA
  84. Borges
  85. Gaab
  86. beelzin
  87. Young Dionysus
  88. David Kneip
  89. Dj Gabriel do Borel
  90. Gustavo Mioto
  91. melim
  92. Major RD
  93. Hunter
  94. Luan Pereira
  95. Mc Danny
  96. Racionais MC’s
  97. nagalli
  98. Leo & Raphael
  99. Ícaro and Gilmar
  100. Clayton and Romario

