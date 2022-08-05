Offender Rogério de Andrade is arrested by court order | Rio de Janeiro



Rogério de Andrade is appointed leader, alongside his son, of a criminal network – Arquivo / o Dia

Rogério de Andrade is appointed as the leader, alongside his son, of a criminal networkArchive / the Day

Published 08/04/2022 15:56 | Updated 08/04/2022 20:43

Rio – Bookseller Rogério de Andrade was arrested this Thursday afternoon (4) after the 1st Specialized Criminal Court of the Capital, of the Court of Justice of Rio (TJRJ), issued a new arrest warrant. Rogério was found with his son, Gustavo de Andrade, in a mansion in the Vale do Sossego Condominium in Itaipava, district of Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio.

In the early evening, Rogério and Gustavo de Andrade arrived at the José Frederico Marques Prison, in Benfica. They will stay in the unit until tomorrow, when the custody hearing takes place.

Last Monday (1st), the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Kassio Nunes Marques, revoked the arrest warrant against Rogério de Andrade, target in Operation Caligula. For the offender’s lawyers, the request was based on the seizure of a cell phone in 2019. With that, there would be no new fact for the arrest to occur and Rogério was not arrested along with his son.

The new arrest warrant was made by the Specialized Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the Public Ministry of Rio. The TJRJ’s decision cites that documents found in Thursday’s searches point to a “systematic chain of corruption persistently maintained with a public security institution, and worse, after the outbreak of this criminal action, during periods even when the defendant remained on the run.” . Based on this new evidence, preventive detention was decreed.

Operation Caligula, launched in May this year, targeted a criminal organization involved in “gambling” that would be led by the bicheiro. Among the 12 people involved in the action were delegates Marcos Cipriano and Adriana Belém, accused of being part of the gang. In addition, 119 search and seizure warrants were executed.

Rogério de Andrade is the nephew of Castor de Andrade, who dominated the animal game in the 70s and 80s. After Castor’s death in 1997, he began to dispute the estate with Fernando Iggnácio, the patron’s son-in-law, who was murdered almost two years. Inheriting his uncle’s passion for samba, Rogério is the honorary president of the samba school Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel.