Oi (OIBR3,OIBR4): Sentence to conclude RJ still depends on the sale of assets

A ruling by Judge Fernando Viana, of the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro, conditions the end of Oi’s judicial reorganization (OIBR3;OIBR4) to the sale of one more company asset. In a decision published this Wednesday (3), Viana granted the opening of the process of selling shares of a special purpose company (SPE) called SPE Torres 2.

The assets of this SPE were not described in the judge’s decision, but the determination responds to a request by Oi itself. The company presented a technical opinion concluding that the sale of SPE Torres 2 could generate an entry of R$ 955 million in the company’s cash flow, which will also stop focusing resources and efforts on the operation and maintenance of the towers. The transaction may also generate an additional payment of BRL 703 million at the beginning of 2026, if the concession is renewed, generating a “considerable” tax credit for the company.

“The sentence [concluindo a RJ] will only come out after the completion of the sale of the item”, said a source linked to Oi’s judicial recovery process.

The judge ordered the opening of the sale process of SPE Torres 2 in the hybrid auction format. The auction notice should be published “with the utmost urgency”, says the decision. The submission of proposals by the asset must be made until August 22 and the opening of the envelopes will be done on the same day in hearing.

“The consummation of the sale depends on the consent of Anatel and Cade”, explained the source.

Last Monday (1), through a material fact, Oi informed that it had received a binding proposal from NK 108 Empreendimentos for the acquisition of 8,000 infrastructure sites for the fixed operation. The acquirer is an affiliate of Highline Brasil, which bought towers from Oi last year. The operation will be carried out through the acquisition, by NK 108, of shares of an SPE for a value of up to R$ 1.697 billion.

MP had already agreed with RJ’s conclusion

The decision on the sale of SPE Torres 2 should further delay the conclusion of Oi’s judicial reorganization, which appeared to be close to completion. People who follow the process closely said that Judge Fernando Viana was just deciding on secondary issues before the end of RJ.

On July 12 of last month, the Public Ministry issued an opinion agreeing with the end of the process, albeit with some reservations. The MP evaluated the final report made by the judicial administrator, the Arnold Wald law firm, and stated that it did not oppose the closing sentence of RJ.

In one of the caveats, the MP asks Oi for a report made by an independent audit to understand the sale of the DTH customer base to Sky Brasil. This is because the company requested that the asset be sold directly, without judicial auction, as is usually required in judicial recovery proceedings. Oi claimed that the direct sale was made because there were no other interested parties besides Sky.

The MP also asked Oi to provide a forecast of payment of bankruptcy claims, debts that precede the judicial recovery process.

By determination of Judge Fernando Viana, Oi also needs to deliver a report that proves its financial viability for the next three years and pay the creditors. “The financial feasibility report has not yet been delivered,” says the source related to the process.

