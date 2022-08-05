OLED, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and 150W charging – All in Technology

Raju Singh

OnePlus presented this Wednesday (3) its newest high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 10T. It is built around a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. Still on the front, it has a small circular notch for the 16MP selfie camera.

Looking at the back, the OnePlus 10T features a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera alongside two other 8MP and 2MP lenses. In hardware, it impresses with the powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 combined with 8GB/16GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of native space.

To keep everything powered up, OnePlus has added a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging. In addition, it has more highlights such as support for 5G networks, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and a fingerprint reader under the display.

  • Screen: 6.7 AMOLED FHD+ with 120 Hz / 10-bit dynamic refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • RAM: 8 / 16 GB (LPDDR5)
  • Internal storage: 128 and 256 GB (UFS 3.1);
  • Back camera: 50 MP (main, OIS, Sony IMX766) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro)
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP
  • Drums: 4,800mAh with 150W fast charging
  • Operational system: Android 12 with Oxygen OS
  • Others: NFC, WiFi 6E, 5G
  • Safety: fingerprint reader under display

The new OnePlus 10T will be available in the US starting September 1. Prices start at US$649 (about R$3,429).

