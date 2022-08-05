Oscar earned in 2021, more than 8 clubs in the Brasileirão; see the list

As he approaches an agreement to be Flamengo’s newest reinforcement and join several stars present in Dorivla Jr’s squad, such as Gabriel Barbosa, Vidal, Arrascaeta, Cebolinha and cia, a curious fact from the midfielder Oscarwho was, until then, one of the 10 highest paid players in the world, was revealed on the web and caught the attention of many fans of the sport.

Oscar will arrive at Flamengo, but for that, he will have a big readjustment in his annual salary. The midfielder, who has already left Chinese football, is just waiting for the last details to close with the giant from Rio. In 2021, he had an incredible turnover of R$ 129 million reais in the year, surpassing up to 8 clubs present in this year’s Serie A of the Brasileirão.

With an income of R$ 129 million, in 2021, Oscar appears ahead of the Botafogo, from the newest owner John Textor, which, last year, did not pass the mark of R$ 128 million in the year. The former player of the Brazilian team also appears ahead of América MG, present in this year’s Libertadores. The information is from TNT Sports. Check out the complete list below.

Oscar won more than 8 Serie A clubs in 2021