Owner of the meme “wow, crush” poses on all fours in bed to dance Luísa Sonza: “Sitting like this”

She’s rocking! Nicks Vieira, owner of the single “Poxa, Crush”, which went viral on social media, left fans shocked this Thursday afternoon (04). The celebrity showed all her good form by dancing to a song by Luísa Sonza in her bed.

“Anaconda”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. In the video, Nicks Vieira bets on a more minimalist outfit, like mini shorts, a top and, of course, all her good shape and waddle. Then, the digital influencer did a flashy choreography. Currently, Nicks already has no more, no less than 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

“The day I can dance like this and walk the next day, it’s going to be amazing”, joked a fan in the comments field. “This woman has no faults. The more you see quality, the more beautiful it gets”, declared another.

Pocah shocks followers by revealing what he suffered in his former relationship

During an interview with Quem magazine, Pocah left netizens shocked by opening her heart and talking about everything she suffered in her former relationship. According to her, there were several abuses.

“I’ve told you several times what I went through, and I don’t sum it up to this guy, but he has assaulted me, robbed me, abused me sexually and psychologically in every possible way. I like to testify here that, man, look what I’ve been through, and I’ve turned around, and I’ve managed to leave it all behind. I talk about it because I like to talk, it’s not to play the victim, because I know that at this moment there are many women going through exactly what I went through”, said Pocah.

“I tried to report it, I even called to ask for help at a time I thought I was going to die. I called the police and he just locked me in the house, went downstairs, answered [os agentes na porta] and said: ‘It’s a husband and wife fight, everything is fine, everything is calm, she is resting there’. Nobody wanted to hear me, nobody wanted to know if I was alive, if I was dead, nobody wanted to investigate, nobody came in. She was locked up, couldn’t [sair]. When he [voltou para o quarto] and I saw him alone, I thought: ‘Today he kills me’. And then he attacked me, I tried to run away, I went to my mother’s house the next day and he went after me,” he continued.

