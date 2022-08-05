Pantanal: After hearing gunshots, José Leôncio discovers tragedy on the farm and announces: “Os mardito vortâro!”

A tragedy will befall the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) in wetland. According to information published by André Romano, from the TV Observatory, the father of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), Tadeu (José Loreto) and Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will wake up scared in the next chapters of the soap opera.

As revealed by the journalist, the companion of Phylum (Dira Paes) will contact Ari (Claudio Galvan) after hearing gunshots. Madeleine’s ex-husband (Bruna Linzmeyer/Karine Teles), then, will ask the employee to alert IBAMA.

desperate, the king of cattle will announce that the hunters have returned. According to Romano, the animals will be slaughtered. “So hunting… So hunting here in our land! Ari… Ô Ari.. Are you orvîno me? The vortâro marditos, Ari! So hunting here on the farm! You tell me the people from IBAMA from the federar police… Wake up everyone and send them straight here“, will order.

After the episode, the farmer will help in catching the criminals. The serial, which has taken advantage of its success to make social criticism, will show a police officer saying that criminals know that hunting is prohibited. wild animalsbut they do it anyway because “think it’s nice to take a picture to post“.