Pantanal: in the hut, Maria Bruaca surprises Eugênio and asks an unusual question: “Are you thinking about getting married?”

In wetlandafter being sent away from the house and ending her marriage with tenorio (Murilo Benicio), Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) created a strong friendship with eugenio (Almir Sater). In scenes already shown, the owner of the hut and the ex-wife of the farmer have exchanged great life lessons.

In the next chapters of Bruno Luperi’s plotwhich should air in the coming weeks, Maria Bruaca You will end up surprising your friend. It all starts when the ex-housewife begins to reflect on her life. “This life is just one joy. Even more when you’re in good company”will begin will say.

“I never thought that in this life it was possible to be happy for two”will answer the captain of the boat, when questioned by Maria Bruaca about your intimate life. Surprised by her friend’s response, she will continue to question him. “Have you never thought about home?”will ask the ex-wife of tenorio.

“I got married to this river… I went up and down through these waters. He’s not jealous… I don’t want to own that water and neither do they want to own me. Freedom is the best thing in the world… Don’t you think?”will finish man, who will go his way through the waters of the wetland.