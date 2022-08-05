Pantanal: José Leôncio surprises Jove and makes a controversial comment about Juma: “Does it kill the jaguar?”

The farmer, during a serious argument with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), will ask for an end to the marriage, making the good guy angry.

The relationship between Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Juma (Alanis Guillen) continues to divide opinion at the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). After the wedding, the jaguar ended up running away with her brother-in-law, Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos), with whom he had an affair. According to André Romanoin scenes that will air from next week, new twists should happen.

Zé Leoncio will get angry after Jove to let you know that you will make a quick visit to the tapera de Juma: “It’s okay, Dad… Now I want to drop by to see Juma… I should get here around ten. I need to know how she is”will say the grandson of Mariana (Selma Egrei). Her father, however, will ask to put an end to the marriage, causing a big argument.

“Forget that jaguar… It’s already been seen that this marriage didn’t work out, and it never will. Let this child be born, let us see what it does…”will speak. “What do we do? Kill the jaguar to keep the cub?”, will close the good guy, angry and with “blood in his eyes”. In the first version of the novel, shown in 1990, Jove and Juma end up together and get married in the garden of the farm Leontius.

In the last chapter, even, there is a time jump and Juma appears pregnant. the daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) gives birth to a girl who, in the original version, is played by the small Leandra Leal, just 8 years old. The girl finally appears beside the old man from the river (currently played by Osmar Prado), who narrates the jaguar-girl’s story to her.