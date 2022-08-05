‘Pantanal’: José Lucas will agree to marry Érica and leave the farm | come around

In ‘Pantanal’, José Lucas says goodbye to José Leôncio — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction
He and Erica are right in their decision to have the child she expects. The journalist’s father Ibrahim (Dan Stulbach) who was initially against it, after analyzing Zé Leôncio’s assets, not only supports the decision but also encourages the marriage of the two. And he’s already starting to think about his son-in-law’s political future.
To escape what he feels for Juma, Zé Lucas accepts to marry Érica and start a new life. He decides to leave for São Paulo with his fiancee and father-in-law. José Leoncio is devastated.
“I never thought you would leave here like this…”
But Zé Lucas knows that the best thing to do right now.
“It will be better this way, father… I don’t want to take or leave anyone’s hurt…”
To Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), he gives the message:
“I want you to know that Juma wants you very much, Joventino.”
Jove confronts José Lucas and is surprised by Juma's reaction
He still assures his brother that he had nothing to do with Juma.
Of course, José Leôncio would not let his son leave with one hand in front and the other behind, and he insists on giving a “little money”.
“Yes, you do… I don’t want my son to get there, among those people, with one hand in front and the other behind! It’s here… A few oxen for you, son…”
The next day, at the time of saying goodbye, Zé doesn’t even let his son talk about so much emotion.
“Don’t say anything… Go fulfill your destiny, son… But always remember that, if you need to, I’m here…”
Will the future of José Lucas have new twists?
Don’t miss the emotions of “Pantanal”!