‘Pantanal’: Old man from Rio takes radical action to prevent Jove’s new romance

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and Miriam (Liza Del Dala) in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo/ João Miguel Júnior)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will be enchanted by a new woman, Miriam (Liza Del Dala). The column exclusively shows the first photo of the character.

An agroforestry consultant, she will help the boy in his experimental work on his father’s farm in Santa Catarina. The two will get closer and closer, and Jove will start to move away from Juma (Alanis Guillen) and the Pantanal. Then, Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will find a way to meet him to make him come back.

One day, Jove will be working in the fields and will have difficulties with a certain task. At this moment, a gentleman will appear and teach you how everything should be done.

Some time later, Miriam will arrive to talk to the boy, who will be alone by now. He will tell you about the man’s help, but she will reply that there is no person with those characteristics on her team.

The son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will soon understand that he received a visit from the Velho do Rio. From then on, he will feel a great desire to return to the Pantanal.

See the highlights of the week of “Pantanal”: