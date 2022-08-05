‘Pantanal’: Velho do Rio will help José Leôncio and peons to arrest hunters in the middle of the night | come around

In Pantanal, the difficult reality of the region with animal hunters will also be portrayed. In future chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and his peons will help to arrest invaders in the middle of the night, waking up the entire farm.
Peons will be recruited to help the cattle king — Photo: Globo
In the coming weeks of the Pantanal, a silent dawn will be interrupted by hunters’ shots. At the tapera, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will tell Juma (Alanis Guillen) that he will find a way. The jaguar-girl will even offer her weapon to help, but the entity will be more peace and love.
“I’m not going to kill anyone… I’m just going to let you go”, he will warn.
“He’s going to drop their canoes down the river…”, Juma will say, alone, seeing the Old Man from Rio leaving.
Once on the farm, José Leôncio will be angry when he hears the shots and will run around the house in his underwear. First, it will call Ari (Claudio Galvan), asking for the support of the police, Ibama and anyone else to solve the invasion and arrest the criminals.
“The mardito vortâro, Ari. So hunting here on the farm! You tell me the people from IBAMA from the federal police… Wake up everyone and send them straight here!”, Zé Leôncio shouted on his cell phone.
Soon after, the cattle king will wake up his entire troupe of pawns to act against the invaders. Trindade (Gabriel Sater), Tibério (Guito), Tadeu (José Loreto) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) immediately agree with the boss’s order.
“I can’t admit such a thing!” he will say.
“At least dress me up!”, will suggest Filó (Dira Paes), in pursuit of her husband.
The next morning, it will become clear that everyone there managed to help arrest the hunters.
🎧 Listen to the summary of the day:
Remember the time the Velho do Rio tried to contain a fire
The Velho do Rio agonizes in the form of an anaconda.
And review how this scene was made
Gshow in Pantanal: See how the anaconda scenes were made in the forest fire
Want to know what this sequel will be like? Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!
🎧 Silvero Pereira spoilers the relationship between Zaquieu and Alcides and talks about gay peons from the Pantanal! Listen here! 👇