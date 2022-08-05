‘Pantanal’: where are the children of the original version? | wetland

32 years have passed since the premiere of the original version of Pantanal, on TV Manchete, and many people wonder: where are the actors who were in the 1990 soap opera? With that in mind, Gshow went further and investigated the whereabouts of the actors who played Juma Marruá, Jove and José Leôncio in their early years, still in the first phase of the plot.

Each of them has a very different story! Come and see:

Shirley Canoletti was Juma in the first version of 'Pantanal' — Photo: Reproduction/Personal archive

When I was just 7 years old, Shirley Canoletti was called to act in Pantanal. She has seven sisters, and they all worked for TV – and it was from this lineage that the invitation to appear in the soap opera as little Juma came from. Currently, outside of her artistic life, Shirley is a civil engineer, mother of two children – one aged 9 and the other aged 7 – and resident of Teresina, Piauí.

Despite not having continued with the arts, she has several memories of that period as an actress. “I remember one of the sequences with Cássia Kis (who played Maria Marruá) in which we went by boat and it took almost the whole day. )”, recalls Shirley.

Regarding the current version, she prefers not to comment. “I don’t watch TV, rarely, because of the rush, so I prefer movies and series. I haven’t seen a single day of the soap opera, but I see that people talk a lot, I know that the success is great”, he adds.

Young Leoncio in childhood – Renan Cabizuca

Young child in the 'Pantanal' of 1990 and in current version — Photo: Personal archive

Renan Cabizuca gave life to Jove in his early years. In real life, he was 4 years old. On August 15th, he turns 37 with a completely different life: he is the father of two children (one aged 5 and the other aged 2) and works with building maintenance, working as an industrial climber.

“My routine in life is to work with rope access. I have an IRATA N3 mountaineering course and I have a building maintenance company, with rope access, and I also work for a company, where I am a height rescue supervisor”, explains Renan. “I also work on board in the oil basins and in the maintenance of ships in the oil sector”.

He says that he gradually gave up on his artistic career, but that he even attended Tablado, in Rio de Janeiro. When acting as Jove, he points out that the original was different. “Now it has better image and sound quality, but I think the first one is more impressive. Jove’s participation is now also very good”, he praises.

Renan Cabizuca with his children — Photo: Personal archive

José Leoncio Adolescent – Paulo Ribeiro

José Leôncio as a teenager was played by Paulo Ribeiro in 'Pantanal' in 1990 — Photo: Personal archive

Even before giving life to José Leôncio in the teenage version, Paulo Ribeiro had started to dedicate himself to another passion: martial arts. At 9, he was dedicated to judo. Three years later, he joined the cast of Pantanal, and in a break in his artistic career, Paulo was already a black belt in karate at 16. Shortly after, he became champion in the South American tournament of the sport.

Currently, Paulo continues to dedicate himself to his artistic career and is the father of two daughters, one aged 17 and the other aged 11. “After dedicating myself to the sport, I returned to my career bringing together a group of film professionals and we started producing short films. short films, which eventually won awards and the most recent one gave me the award for best actor at a festival in Los Angeles, now at the beginning of 2022: Global Film Festival Awards”, he says. This week, even, Paulo was nominated for best actor at a festival based in Ohio, in the United States.

About having lived José Leôncio in his early years, the actor believes that the character was really in the past. “It’s a good memory of a job that, if I were to do it today, I’d do it completely differently”, he guarantees.

Paulo Ribeiro with his daughters — Photo: Personal archive

