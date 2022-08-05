Pantanal: Zefa discovers “bomb” about Tadeu’s father and goes into shock: “He forgot me in a corner”

The gossip, who will have a long dialogue with Tadeu in the next chapters, will also discover that the pawn is not the son of Zé Leôncio

In ‘Pantanal’a mystery surrounds Thaddeus (José Loreto) from the first chapter. The character, created as a son by Zé Leoncio (Marco Palmeira), does not have the same blood as the brothers Jove (Jesuit Barbosa) and Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos). According to André Romanothe pawn will have a long conversation with Zefa (Paula Barbosa) soon, where she will vent about her father.

“When I was a boy, Zefa, he would ‘put me on the back and get out of this world, oh my God… He taught me things, he loved me… Yeah. He treated me like his hair… When I was in the poses of life, I would lie in the hammock with him… He would hug me… He would sing me fashion… He would tell stories… After Joventino arrived here he never hugged me again…”will speak.

“IT IS. Malemal looks me in the face… It seems that he forgot me in a corner, like an old butina…”will close. “Ara… Looks like you too are too drunk to talk so much nonsense… Come on, give me a kiss”answer to Zefa. As the chapter progresses, the gossip will still discover a “bomb” about Thaddeus. She will know that the beloved is not the son of José Leoncio.

Still second André Romanothe scene where Phylum (Dira Paes) reveals to José Leoncio what Thaddeus is not your biological child was recorded by TV Globo at the beginning of last month. The true identity of the pawn’s father was not revealed in the original version. Bruno Luperi must repeat the feat, leaving the mystery open and unanswered.