‘Pantanal’: Zefa will ask Filó and Muda questions about sex in scenes that air today; see images | come around

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will ‘investigate’ the lives of Filó (Dira Paes) and Muda (Bella Campos) — Photo: Globo

In this Thursday’s chapter, Zefa will question Filó (Dira Paes) about her romance with the cattle king. First, will ask how their fire is going and Filo will be all embarrassed. Then, Zé Leôncio’s companion will get emotional when remembering the past of fighting in the currutela.

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will ask about the fire of Filó (Dira Paes) and Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) — Photo: Globo

Filó (Dira Paes) will be embarrassed, but will tell about how the two met — Photo: Globo

Filó (Dira Paes) will be moved to remember that Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) gave birth to Tadeu (José Loreto) — Photo: Globo

Soon after, in the kitchen, Zefa will start talking to Muda (Bella Campos) about the same subject. The maid will ask if her friend and Tiberio (Guito) had sex before the wedding, which will make the two ashamed. Zefa, in turn, will confess that she is dying to solve this story, but that she is thoughtful about the future.

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will ask about Muda’s (Bella Campos) sex — Photo: Globo

Muda (Bella Campos) will ask if Zefa (Paula Barbosa) is holding up — Photo: Globo

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will admit that she wants to have sex with Tadeu (José Loreto), but that she wants to get married before — Photo: Globo

