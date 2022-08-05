‘Pantanal’: Zefa will ask Filó and Muda questions about sex in scenes that air today; see images | come around

Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will ‘investigate’ the lives of Filó (Dira Paes) and Muda (Bella Campos) — Photo: Globo
Review the moment when Zefa talks to Tadeu about having sex
Tadeu declares himself to Zefa
In this Thursday’s chapter, Zefa will question Filó (Dira Paes) about her romance with the cattle king. First, will ask how their fire is going and Filo will be all embarrassed. Then, Zé Leôncio’s companion will get emotional when remembering the past of fighting in the currutela.
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will ask about the fire of Filó (Dira Paes) and Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) — Photo: Globo
Filó (Dira Paes) will be embarrassed, but will tell about how the two met — Photo: Globo
Filó (Dira Paes) will be moved to remember that Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) gave birth to Tadeu (José Loreto) — Photo: Globo
Soon after, in the kitchen, Zefa will start talking to Muda (Bella Campos) about the same subject. The maid will ask if her friend and Tiberio (Guito) had sex before the wedding, which will make the two ashamed. Zefa, in turn, will confess that she is dying to solve this story, but that she is thoughtful about the future.
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will ask about Muda’s (Bella Campos) sex — Photo: Globo
Muda (Bella Campos) will ask if Zefa (Paula Barbosa) is holding up — Photo: Globo
Zefa (Paula Barbosa) will admit that she wants to have sex with Tadeu (José Loreto), but that she wants to get married before — Photo: Globo
Remember the wedding of Muda and Tiberius
Check out the photo album of the wedding of Jove and Juma and Tiberio and Muda
Don’t miss the news from Pantanal!
🎧 Listen to the summary of the day:
🎧 Check out the summary of the novels:
🎧 Silvero Pereira spoilers the relationship between Zaquieu and Alcides and talks about gay peons from the Pantanal! Listen here! 👇