Pat is in danger of life and in danger after car explosion

Today’s chapter, Friday (5), of face and courage, will stir the mood of viewers. Pat (Paolla Oliveira) iwill realize that her life is in great danger while she is involved in the investigations of Clarice’s death. (Taís Araujo).

Danilo’s henchmen (Ricardo Pereira) set explosives in the adventurer’s car, which triggers the alarm, activating the bombs. The vehicle is thrown into the air by the explosion and Alfredo’s wife (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) is thrown away.

Pat will be rescued by Moa (Marcelo Serrado) and, after the scare, will realize that her marriage is not going well and decides to ask for the separation. When she is questioned by her husband about the reason for the divorce, Pat will open up about being in love with another man (scene scheduled to air on Aug. 11).

When Moa, in love with her friend, finds out about the divorce, she is filled with hope and asks Pat for a chance. The girl will then decide to throw a bucket of cold water on her friend and will lie, saying that she didn’t ask for a divorce because she loves him. The stuntman will not be satisfied with the answer and tries to wrest the truth from his beloved, who will not give in so easily.