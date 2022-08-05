Paulistanos react to the arrival of the 5G signal: “Come, digital revolution!”

The arrival of the 5G signal in the city of São Paulo dominated the conversations on social networks. A lot of people have already noticed the difference in speed (one of the main benefits for the average consumer), but there have also been technical complaints.

Speedmeter prints reigned supreme:

If you also want to measure your mobile’s new download speed, check out these tips.

Among the technical doubts, the situation of 4G and some iPhones that still do not deal with 5G of the stand alone type:

It is worth remembering that Anatel and government representatives met with Apple to discuss the compatibility of iPhones.

And also the complaints:

Not to get frustrated, see the list of compatible devices and also which neighborhoods in the city are covered.

