Payroll Loan for Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries: see questions and answers | Economy

Those who receive Auxílio Brasil, as well as other government income transfer benefits, will be able to take out a payroll loan (with a direct discount at source).

The law that authorizes the Union to deduct from monthly transfers to beneficiaries the amounts related to the payment of loans and financing was sanctioned this Wednesday (3).

The new law was created from a provisional measure (MP) edited by the government and approved by the National Congress. The measure is criticized by experts, who point to the risk of even greater indebtedness of the most vulnerable population of the population.

See below the questions about granting bank loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil:

What is Aid Brazil? What is the value of Aid Brazil? What is a payroll loan? What is the advantage of payroll loans in relation to other loans? What is the minimum amount of the payroll loan? And what is the maximum value? What is the interest rate on the payroll loan? How will payment be made? Will all banks make payroll loans for those who receive Auxílio Brasil? When will banks start offering payroll loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries? Is it worth making the consignment? What if I can’t pay? Can I renegotiate?

Income transfer program that replaced Bolsa Família. It is intended for families in extreme poverty, with a monthly family income per capita of up to R$ 105. Families in poverty, with a monthly family income per capita between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210, can also receive, as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21, and those in poverty.

2. What is the value of Auxílio Brasil?

Between August and December 2022, the minimum benefit amount will be R$ 600 per family. However, originally it is R$400 – the R$200 increase was approved by Constitutional Amendment 123, the so-called “PEC Kamikaze”, which created a state of emergency to increase government spending outside the spending cap and circumvented the electoral law, which prohibits an increase in social benefits in an election year.

3. What is a payroll loan?

Type of loan in which the monthly installment is deducted directly from the payroll. Until then, it was intended for retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), workers with a formal contract and public servants. But a provisional measure by the government authorized the granting of this type of loan, also, to the beneficiaries of social programs.

4. What is the advantage of the payroll loan in relation to other loans?

As the installments are deducted directly from the payroll, banks are guaranteed that the installments will be paid on time. With this, it can have lower interest rates, and is, in general, a cheaper type of credit compared to other types offered on the market.

5. What is the minimum amount of the payroll loan? And what is the maximum value?

Each bank or financial institution establishes the minimum amount that can be contracted – on average, the minimum amount released is R$500.

The maximum value is determined by law. In the case of those who receive Auxílio Brasil, the maximum amount will be the one in which the installments commit up to a maximum of 40% of the monthly benefit amount. But the value of the benefit will be considered as R$400 – since the increase to R$600 is temporary. Thus, the maximum loan amount will be the one in which the installment amount is at most R$ 160.

6. What is the interest rate on the payroll loan?

The law that authorizes the granting of payroll loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil does not establish a limit on the interest rate that may be charged by financial institutions – that is, each bank will define how much it will charge. For retirees and pensioners, the payroll loan interest ceiling is 2.14% per month. For operations carried out using payroll-deductible credit cards, the maximum rate allowed is 3.06% per month.

7. How will payment be made?

The Ministry of Citizenship will deduct the loan installments directly from the benefits. Thus, the beneficiary will receive only the remaining amount.

8. Will all banks make payroll-deductible loans to those who receive Auxílio Brasil?

To offer the payroll loan to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, financial institutions, including banks, will need to be accredited by the government. With the sanction of the law, several anticipated and made pre-registration for those who receive the benefit.

9. When will banks start offering payroll loans to Auxílio Brasil beneficiaries?

It is expected that the granting of a payroll loan to Auxílio Brasil will begin in August. With the sanction of the law, the offer is already allowed. However, the main banks are still waiting for the regulation of conditions such as the interest rate and other operational issues to start offering credit to program beneficiaries.

10. Is it worth doing the payroll?

Taking out a payroll loan linked to Auxílio Brasil can be worth it for those who have an urgent and urgent need – but not to pay day-to-day bills, or to make unnecessary purchases. This is because credit can have high interest rates, and will compromise the beneficiary’s disposable income for a long time. Thus, you may lack money for several months to make essential expenses, such as food.

11. What if I can’t pay? Can I renegotiate?

As the loan installment is deducted directly from the benefit amount, this possibility does not exist. The beneficiary will already receive the amount of Auxílio Brasil with the discounted installment.