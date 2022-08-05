Payroll Loan: Understand the New Limits for Workers and Retirees | Economy

Those who receive Auxílio Brasil, Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC) and Renda Mensal Vitalícia (RMV) will also be able to use the amount received to contract the payroll loan.

The act, signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), is already in effect.

The payroll loan is a type of loan in which the installment is deducted directly from the payroll. The consigned margin is the limit of the remuneration that can be compromised by the payroll deduction. As it is guaranteed by the direct discount, this type of personal credit operation is one of those that generally offer the lowest interest rates on the market.

The payroll credit card works like a credit card at the time of purchase, but the debt is automatically deducted from the salary. Generally, the interest rates of the two modalities are different.

Check the limits below:

May compromise the limit of up to 40% of net income, being:

35% for loans, lease financing

5% for amortization of expenses incurred using a payroll-deductible credit card or for use with the purpose of withdrawing through a payroll-deductible credit card.

Retirees and pensioners of the General Social Security Scheme, as well as those who receive Continued Benefit (BPC) and Lifetime Monthly Income (RMV)

may not exceed the limit of 45% of the value of the benefits. Of this total:

35% must be used for loans, lease financing;

5% for operations (withdrawals or expenses) contracted through a payroll-deductible credit card;

5% for expenses with the so-called benefit card.

who receives Brazil aid

It will be limited to 40% of the amount received through the assistance program to pay payroll deductibles, as follows:

35% for loans, lease financing

5% for amortization of expenses incurred using a payroll-deductible credit card or for use with the purpose of withdrawing through a payroll-deductible credit card.

The complementary benefits of Auxílio Brasil are not included in the calculation of the amount required to apply for loans.

Also according to the MP, new debts in this modality cannot be made if the sum of the consignments and discounts (among them, the mandatory ones) disappear 70% of the employee’s remuneration. According to the law in force prior to the measure, the percentage could not exceed 35%.

Among the mandatory discounts, are contributions to social security, payment of income tax, replacements or indemnities to the government, in addition to discounts provided for by court orders.

Central Bank recommendations before hiring a payroll loan

Do not make any advance payments to obtain the loan;

Research and compare interest rates and terms offered by other banks. In particular, notice the Total Effective Cost (CET), which summarizes the total cost of the operation in percentage;

Check if the bank is authorized to operate by the Central Bank and if it has an agreement with its paying source; for example, in the case of payroll-deductible loans for INSS retirees and pensioners, whether the institution has an agreement with the INSS;

Never sign a blank contract or contract proposal;

Do not accept the intermediation of people with promises to accelerate credit;

Do not give your bank card or password to third parties;

Remember that this type of operation represents debts that could affect your future personal and family income, due to the monthly discount with the loan payment;

If you want to transfer the contract to another bank, carefully read the information on credit portability.