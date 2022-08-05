Petrobras announces a R$ 0.20 reduction in the price of diesel

Petrobras informed, this Thursday (4/8), that it will reduce diesel by R$ 0.20 in refineries. The drop of 3.57% will take effect from Friday (5/8). The prices of other fuels were not changed.
“Starting tomorrow (5/8), the average sale price of diesel ‘A’ from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$5.61 to R$5.41 per liter, a reduction of R$0.20 per litre”, the company detailed in a note.
This is the first reduction in the price of diesel since the new president of the state-owned company, Caio Paes de Andrade, took charge of the state-owned company, in June this year.
Andrade replaced José Mauro Coelho, who resigned after giving in to pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the representative, the Petrobras board would be “boycotting” the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, by not meeting to vote on the new nominations made by the government for the command of the company.
Petrobras says that, considering the mandatory blend of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel for the composition of the diesel sold at gas stations, the state-owned company’s share of consumer prices will rise from R$ 5.05, on average, to R$ $4.87 for every liter sold at the pump.
According to the company, the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices”.
The text also points out that the decision “is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.” .
In the administration of Paes de Andrade, there were two reductions in the price of gasoline – one on July 20 and another on July 29. The decline, last time, was from R$3.86 to R$3.71 – or R$0.15.
Understand how the calculation of the price of gasoline in Brazil works
***photo-person-fuels-car-with-fuel
The price of gasoline has an explanation! Some indices are responsible for the value of a liter of gasoline, which is passed on to the consumer when filling up.Getty Images
***photo-digital-sign-with-fuel-price
There are four taxes levied on fuel sold at gas stations: three federal (Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins) and one state (ICMS)Getty Images
***photo-man-works-in-oil-industry
In the case of gasoline, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the composition of the price at the stations is based on a percentage on top of each tax.Getty Images
***photo-oil refinery
The pump price incorporates the tax burden and the action of other agents in the marketing sector, such as importers, distributors, resellers and biofuel producers.Getty Images
***photo-vehicle-fueled-with-fuel-at-station
In addition to Petrobras’ profit, the final value depends on international movements in relation to the cost of oil, and ends up being directly influenced by the situation of the real – whether more appreciated or devaluedGetty Images
***photo-fuel-hoses
The composition, then, is as follows: 27.9% – state tax (ICMS); 11.6% – federal taxes (Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins); 32.9% – Petrobras profit; 15.9% – cost of ethanol present in the blend and 11.7% – fuel distribution and resaleGetty Images
***photo-dollar bills
The rise of the American currency in the exchange rate, for example, increases the price of fuel and can be considered the main villain for the consumer’s pocket, since Brazil imports oil and pays the value of a barrel in dollars, which corresponds to more than BRL 400 in current conversion Getty Images
*** photo-price-of-gasoline
The ICMS rate, which is statewide, varies from place to place, but, on average, represents 78% of the tax burden on alcohol and diesel, and 66% on gasoline, according to studies by Fecombustíveis.Getty Images
