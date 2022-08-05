Petrobras announces a R$ 0.20 reduction in the price of diesel

Petrobras informed, this Thursday (4/8), that it will reduce diesel by R$ 0.20 in refineries. The drop of 3.57% will take effect from Friday (5/8). The prices of other fuels were not changed.

“Starting tomorrow (5/8), the average sale price of diesel ‘A’ from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$5.61 to R$5.41 per liter, a reduction of R$0.20 per litre”, the company detailed in a note.

This is the first reduction in the price of diesel since the new president of the state-owned company, Caio Paes de Andrade, took charge of the state-owned company, in June this year.

Andrade replaced José Mauro Coelho, who resigned after giving in to pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the representative, the Petrobras board would be “boycotting” the new Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, by not meeting to vote on the new nominations made by the government for the command of the company.

Petrobras says that, considering the mandatory blend of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel for the composition of the diesel sold at gas stations, the state-owned company’s share of consumer prices will rise from R$ 5.05, on average, to R$ $4.87 for every liter sold at the pump.

According to the company, the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices”.

The text also points out that the decision “is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate.” .

In the administration of Paes de Andrade, there were two reductions in the price of gasoline – one on July 20 and another on July 29. The decline, last time, was from R$3.86 to R$3.71 – or R$0.15.

