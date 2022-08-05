Petrobras announces a R$0.20 reduction in the price of a liter of diesel sold to distributors

The company estimates that the reduction in the amount charged to the consumer will be R$ 0.18 per liter at the pump

Diesel oil price is important for inflation as most products are transported by trucks in Brazil

THE Petrobras announced this Thursday, 4th, a reduction in the price of diesel oil charged to distributors that will take effect from Friday, 5: the liter of fuel will cost BRL 5.41 instead of BRL 5.61. The company estimates that this means a drop of R$ 0.18 per liter in the price charged to consumers at the pump, taking into account the mandatory mixture of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel for the composition of what is sold in the posts. Today, the average is R$ 5.05, according to the National Agency of Oil, Gas and Biofuels (ANP) and will be R$ 4.87, also on average. According to Petrobras, the reduction “follows the evolution of reference prices, which have stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without the transfer to domestic prices of the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

