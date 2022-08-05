Petrobras guarantees a reduction in the price of diesel

Petrobras announced a reduction in the price of diesel for distributors. Check out the values

Last Thursday (4), Petrobras announced a reduction of R$ 0.20 in the price of diesel sold to distributors. The average value of a liter goes from R$5.61 to R$5.41, a decrease of 3.57%. The adjustments will take effect from this Friday (5).

The state-owned company sets its prices according to the international quotation and the exchange rate. Its pricing policy has undergone changes recently. The other fuels have not changed.

With the reduction, Petrobras’ share in the composition of the price for the final consumer will increase from R$ 5.05 to R$ 4.87 per liter, on average.

According to data from Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers), the price of diesel is 9% above the import value. Thus, the reduction announced by the oil company is still below the average lag value, which corresponds to R$ 0.46.

Variation in the price of diesel at distributors

The increase in diesel has occurred since July 2021. In the previous period, prices charged for sale at refineries were R$ 2.71. Check out.

July/2021: BRL 2.81;

September/2021: BRL 3.06;

October/2021: BRL 3.34;

January/2022: BRL 3.61;

March/2022: BRL 4.51;

May/2022: BRL 4.91;

June/2022: BRL 5.61.

ICMS X Diesel

Even with the reduction of ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels, diesel showed a tiny drop in prices when compared to gasoline and ethanol. The legislation passed determines that the state tax cap is 18% and 17%.

The small reduction in the value of diesel is explained by the fact that the tax levied on this type of fuel was already below the ceiling. While in gasoline and ethanol, the incidence was much more expressive.

Diesel price at pumps

In June this year, the price of a liter of diesel at gas stations reached an all-time high. The average value reached R$ 7.10 in the country, an increase of 25.9% in the year. The information is from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

More than 21 states registered prices above R$7 this year. The highest was located in Acre at R$ 8.27.

The average price of diesel per liter was R$ 7.51, before the readjustments announced by Petrobras.

Diesel price breakdown

Check how the price of diesel paid by the final consumer is formed.

Distribution and resale: 12.3%;

Biodiesel: 8.3%;

State tax: 12.1%;

Petrobras: 67.4%.

