Petrobras (PETR4) announces a 3.6% reduction in diesel prices for distributors, valid from Friday

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Thursday (4th) the reduction of diesel sales prices for distributors, valid from Friday (5th).

The average sale price of diesel A from Petrobras to distributors will go from R$5.61 to R$5.41 per liter, a reduction of R$0.20 per liter, or a drop of 3.57%.

Considering the mandatory mixture of 90% diesel A and 10% biodiesel for the composition of the diesel sold at the gas stations, Petrobras’ share of the consumer price will increase from R$ 5.05, on average, to R$ 4.87 at each liter sold at the pump (down 3.56%).

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing it on to the internal prices of the cyclical volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, informed the company.

Brent crude on the international market hit about $93.50 a barrel on Thursday, the lowest since Feb. .

On May 1, 2021, the last time Petrobras made a reduction in diesel, a barrel was quoted at almost US$70.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices, which stabilized at a lower level for diesel, and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practices…”, the company said in a note.

The company also mentioned that “it seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”.

The statement reiterated Petrobras’ pricing policy, in the face of market fears about possible interference by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election. The president has already changed the CEO of Petrobras on three occasions due to discontent with the direction of the fuel policy.

“Nothing to do with the change of command. What has changed is oil. The market has been yielding well abroad and that justifies it,” a source close to the company told Reuters.

The managing partner of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), Adriano Pires, who was appointed to act as the company’s CEO but did not take over due to issues related to conflicts of interest, makes a similar assessment.

“There is a prospect of a global recession due to high interest rates in the US and Europe. Our prices are above international prices and there is room for reductions in diesel and gasoline from now on,” said Pires.

According to the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), today was the 13th day in a row that the average price of diesel in the country was higher than the international average, ranging from 10 to 51 cents per liter.

The higher price in the domestic market is the main factor to maintain the interest of importers in supplying the fuel to Brazil. The country imports 30% to 35% of the diesel it consumes.

According to Pires, however, it is still possible to make further reductions while maintaining the attractiveness for importers.

“In my opinion, it would be possible to reduce gasoline by 10 cents and diesel by 15 cents. Caio is getting lucky,” said Pires, referring to Petrobras president Caio Mário Paes de Andrade, who took office on June 28.

The company has already reduced prices for A (pure) gasoline twice this year, both in July: 4.9% on the 20th and 3.89% on the 29th.

(with Reuters)

