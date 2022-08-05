Petrobras (PETR4) resubmits public notice for the AGE that will elect the Board; results and more news

This Friday’s (5th) corporate news is highlighted by Petrobras (PETR4), which published a resubmission of the notice for the virtual extraordinary general meeting (AGE) that will elect 8 of the 11 members of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board.

Pay attention to the swing season. Bradesco (BBDC4) had recurring income of R$7.04 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2021.

Lojas Renner (LREN3) posted net income of R$360.4 million in 2Q22, 86.7% higher than that reported in 2Q21.

Tenda (TEND3), in turn, recorded a consolidated net loss of R$114.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing profit from the same stage of 2021.

Celesc (CLSC4) will release its balance sheet today after the market closes.

Check out more highlights:

Yesterday (4th), Petrobras published a public notice for a virtual AGE that will elect 8 of the 11 members of the Board of Directors and the Chairman of the Board.

The state-owned company says that the members who will compete for the vacancies include the list sent by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Two of the names were deemed ineligible by the company’s committee; the government, however, kept the list that will now be evaluated by the AGE.

Eletrobras’ Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE), scheduled for this Friday, will be closely monitored by the company’s investors, market analysts point out, as shareholders will vote on the new board of directors.

The event is key to the next steps after privatization, as they will be responsible for hiring the new CEO and defining the company’s strategy for the coming years (the next election will only be in 2025), points out Itaú BBA.

Bradesco (BBDC4) recorded recurring income of R$7.04 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2021.

The number was slightly higher than expected. The Refinitiv projection was for a profit of R$ 6.78 billion, compared to a result of R$ 6.8 billion in 1Q22.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner (LREN3) recorded a net income of R$360.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 86.7% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 701.6 million in 2Q22, an increase of 47% over 2Q21, due to higher sales volumes, higher Gross Profit in the period, and the dilution of operating expenses.

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3), focused on testing laboratories, earned R$70.5 million in net profit in the second quarter of 2022, 7.6% higher than the R$65.5 million recorded in the same period of the year past.

The increase in profit partly accompanies the 19.3% increase in net revenue on the same basis, which reached R$ 1.1 billion. “This evolution is a consequence of the organic growth of 10% and the revenue from recent acquisitions, such as Pretti and Bioclínico, of diagnostic medicine”, explains the company.

Porto (PSSA3) recorded recurring net income of R$89.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 76.4% lower than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

Total revenue totaled BRL 6.774 billion in the second quarter of this year, a growth of 36.7% compared to the same period in 2021.

Tupy (TUPY3) reported a net income of R$180 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 470.3% higher than that recorded in the same stage of 2021.

According to the company, the result is due to the growth of the operating result and the reduction of the depreciation of intangible assets, in addition to the effect of the exchange variation on the financial result.

Sanepar (SAPR11) reported a net income of R$ 233.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 29.5% lower than that recorded in the same period in 2021.

Ebitda dropped 23.9% in 2Q22, totaling R$442.9 million.

Grendene (GRND3)

Grendene (GRND3) reported net income of R$ 65.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a performance 98% higher than that recorded in the same stage of 2021, the retailer said on Thursday (5).

According to the company, the result is due to the increase in volumes and the financial result in the period.

The company approved earnings in the total amount of 25.644 million. The amount is divided into R$18 million, corresponding to R$0.019962463 per share, in the form of interest on equity (JCP) and R$7.644 million in the form of supplementary dividends, corresponding to R$0.008478151 per share .

Grendene’s shareholder base (GRND3) will be entitled to the dividends on August 11th, with GRND3 shares being traded “ex-dividends” as of August 12th. Payment will be made from August 31, 2022.

Espadrilles (ALPA4)

Alpargatas (ALPA4) has consolidated profit of R$63.8 million in 2Q22. A year earlier, the company had a consolidated profit of R$105.6 million, but the company reported that they are not comparable, due to the acquisition of 49.9% of Rothy’s announced in December 2021.

AES Brazil (AESB3)

AES Brasil (AESB3) recorded adjusted net income of R$9.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, 65% lower than that recorded in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$239.4 million, down 6.3% compared to the second quarter of last year. The Refinitiv projection was an Ebitda of R$ 180.45 million.

Simpar (SIMH3)

Simpar (SIMH3) reports net income of R$213 million in 2Q22, down 38% year-on-year.

SImpar also reported adjusted Ebtida at R$ 1.703 billion, up 94.1% on an annual basis, with margin increasing 4.5 percentage points (pp), to 40.5%. Non-adjusted Ebitda grew 76.5% to the same amount, with non-adjusted margin increasing 0.9 pp to the same 40.5%. Tenda (TEND3) had a consolidated net loss of R$114.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, reversing profit from the same stage of 2021. Consolidated and adjusted Ebitda was negative by R$32.3 million, against a positive result a year earlier. Consolidated net revenue dropped 10.3%, to R$ 626.9 million. San Carlos (SCAR3) São Carlos (SCAR3) recorded a net loss of R$27.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing net income of R$7.5 million from the same stage of 2021. Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 7.3% in 2Q22, totaling R$45.8 million. Telephone (VIVT3) Telefônica (VIVT3), owner of Vivo, ratified this Thursday at the EGM the purchase of Oi’s mobile assets (OIBR3; OIBR4). According to the company, information on dissenting shareholders’ right to withdraw will be released soon. 3tentos (TTEN3) informed that it has obtained authorization from B3 to reduce for the second time the free circulation of representative shares from 21% to at least 20% of its share capital, temporarily until its recomposition, scheduled to take place until 31 December 2023. The first reduction was granted on July 5 of last year. According to the material fact, B3’s official letter highlights that the concession “is solely justified by the execution of a share buyback plan” under evaluation by 3tentos. According to the company, in return for the request, the company will have to disclose, by July 31 of each year, a report with environmental, social and corporate governance information, in accordance with international standards, and hire a market maker from from the moment the free float is reduced and maintain it for the duration of the exceptional treatment. ZAMP, owner of Burguer King Brasil (BKBR3) FIT reached the total of derivative financial instruments (Swap Agreements) referenced in shares issued by ZAMP SA entered into by FIT and EGT Funds of 13,770,100 common shares of the company, which

configures a relevant participation of 5% of the total shares issued by the company.

Vivo, TIM and Claro

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) sent a notification to Vivo, TIM and Claro warning that it will start to verify if they are fulfilling the commitments they assumed in the auction of licenses to activate 5G.

The companies have already activated the signal in Brasília, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo. The initiative was carried out even before the deadline set by the auction notice, which is September 29.

For now, Anatel’s inspection will have a preventive character. Only as of September 29 will the regulatory agency be able to demand compliance with the targets and even apply sanctions to companies in the event of any irregularities.

(With Estadão Content)

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related